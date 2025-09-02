Intern questions stigma around taking MC in S’pore as colleagues still report to work when sick

Intern questions stigma around taking MC in Singapore as sick staff still turn up for work

An intern in Singapore recently sparked a conversation on Reddit about the stigma surrounding medical leave (MC) in local workplaces, especially when employees are visibly unwell but still feel compelled to show up for work.

In a post shared on the r/askSingapore subreddit on 29 Aug, the intern pointed out how several full-time colleagues continued to come to work despite exhibiting flu symptoms like runny noses and even fevers.

Curious, the intern asked why these colleagues didn’t simply take MC and rest at home.

The responses, however, were vague. Some colleagues admitted they felt “paiseh” (embarrassed) to take MC, even though they were clearly unwell.

This confused the intern, who expressed that “this isn’t [the] army”, where recruits supposedly get “bullied” for “chao geng” (malingering).

Netizens say work culture & system abusers are to blame

Commenters in the thread suggested that several cultural and workplace factors might contribute to this strange phenomenon.

One netizen pointed out that Singapore’s work culture is among the harshest globally, with some superiors allegedly saying, “Taking sick holiday ah?” when employees go on sick leave — even within the Ministry of Health (MOH) itself.

A Redditor described it as a dilemma: colleagues judge you for taking MC when sick but also label you socially irresponsible if you go to work while unwell.

Another commenter highlighted that some companies have promotion criteria that limit the number of “MCs” an employee can take each year.

Yet another netizen believed the stigma stemmed from people who abused the system, citing a colleague who always seemed to fall “sick” on Mondays, Fridays, and around public holidays.

Sick leave is an entitlement for employees

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), employees who have worked for an employer for at least three months are entitled to both paid outpatient sick leave and paid hospitalisation leave.

To qualify for paid sick leave, a registered medical or dental practitioner must certify that you are unfit to work.

The number of paid sick leave days you are entitled to depends on your length of employment, with a maximum of 14 days for outpatient leave and 60 days for hospitalisation leave.

Sick leave is a statutory right. If you’re covered under the Employment Act and believe you’ve been dismissed without valid reason, you can submit a written appeal to MOM.

