Mechanics in M’sia arrested for using customers’ heavily modified motorcycles in illegal racing

Mechanics in Malaysia arrested after using customers’ modified motorcycles for illegal racing

Two mechanics were arrested on 4 Jan after they were caught riding heavily modified motorcycles — which they had allegedly made alterations to for their customers — in illegal races.

According to a Facebook post by Malaysian authorities, the pair were arrested at the Bukit Raja Toll Plaza in Selangor.

Roadblock leads to arrests

According to Kosmo, the arrest was part of a routine roadblock operation set up by local authorities.

Despite their efforts to evade capture, the two men — one of whom was an Indonesian national — were apprehended approximately 30 minutes apart, beginning at 6.30pm.

Authorities quickly realised that the motorcycles they were riding had been significantly modified.

The modifications, estimated to have cost around RM8,000 (S$2,500), included extensive changes to the exhaust systems.

Further inspection revealed that the motorcycles were riddled with serious safety issues.

According to Azrin Borhan, Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) director, the bikes had non-functional headlights and turn signals, tyres that didn’t meet specifications, and registration numbers that were also found to be in violation of regulations.

Mechanics say bikes belong to customers

The authorities suspect that the arrested mechanics were not only responsible for modifying the motorcycles, but also using them to take part in illegal street races.

In addition, both motorcycles were found to have expired motor vehicle licences (LKM).

When questioned, the mechanics claimed they were unaware of the expiry dates, insisting that the bikes belonged to their customers.

The police have seized and impounded the vehicles for further investigation.

Featured image adapted from JPJ Negeri Selangor on Facebook.