Nursing Student Selling Leftover Medical Supplies After Dad Passes, Suitable For Home Caregivers

The passing of a loved one is one of the hardest moments to go through, and the misery is compounded when they leave behind huge medical bills.

For one nursing student whose father was sick, her expenses on medical supplies must have been quite high.

Thus, amid the grief of her father’s passing, she’s hoping to ease her financial burden by selling the medical supplies that her dad didn’t get to use.

She’s selling them on her Carousell page, including an entire hospital bed, in the hope that other home caregivers will have use for the surplus medical supplies.

Suitable for home caregivers

Paula, a Year 3 nursing student, was allowed by doctors to provide medical care to her father at home.

Thus, she was able to administer all sorts of treatment, like intravenous antibiotics, at home.

That’s why the supplies she’s now selling are perfect for family members taking care of a loved one from home.



Hospital bed going for $700

One of the bigger items on sale is a fully functional hospital bed with wheels, going for $700.

Smaller items include disposable syringes and saline, which can be used to clean wounds.

Caregivers who are interested in buying items from the lady can check the availability of their stock via this link.

The list is updated in real-time as items are sold.

Shares first-aid tips on Instagram

It’s obvious that Paula is passionate about healthcare, as she also shares basic first aid tips on her Instagram page, @nursesays.

The page covers various accidents that may happen at home, and it’s a good way for caregivers to learn from a nurse-in-training.

She even joked that those who buy supplies from her can ask her healthcare questions for free.

Staying strong

So home caregivers or fellow healthcare workers who need extra supplies can reach out to Paula for more information, and perhaps she might even share a few tips with you.

It’s clear that Paula is still keeping her spirits up and staying strong after her father’s passing.

MS News sends our condolences to her, and wishes her all the best in her nursing studies.

