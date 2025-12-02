Kids can meet the PAW Patrol pups at City Square Mall & Quayside Isle @ Sentosa Cove this holiday

Exciting events await PAW Patrol fans at CDL Malls this festive season

For many children, Christmas probably sits just behind their birthdays as the most exciting time of the year. And if your little one is currently in their PAW Patrol era, this year’s festivities may well feel like a dream come true.

From now till 28 Dec 2025, CDL Malls are rolling out a festive line-up of spending rewards and PAW Patrol-themed activities, from Interactive Experience and Meet & Greet sessions to fun mall-wide adventures and collectibles to take home.

Here’s everything you can look forward to for a truly PAW-fect Christmas.

Meet the PAW Patrol Pups at City Square Mall

The refreshed City Square Mall is going all out for the season, beginning with the PAW Patrol ‘Ready for Christmas’ Interactive Experience.

Kids can meet Chase, Marshall, Skye, and Rubble as they bring festive cheer to the Level 1 stage with Santarina. The Interactive Experience sessions run twice daily from now till 7 Dec 2025 at 2pm and 7pm.

And yes, young fans can even get up close for a pic with their favourite pups. With a minimum spend of S$100, families can redeem a Meet & Greet pass for a photo moment with the pups.

Each Meet & Greet session is limited to 50 passes and redemption opens two hours before each Interactive Experience, so arriving early is recommended.

While you’re there, don’t miss the PAW Patrol Wonderland Adventure, running mall-wide from now till 28 Dec 2025.

The trail features six hero stations where little explorers can pose with their favourite pups and vehicles, and collect stamps along the way. A minimum spend of S$80 unlocks the PAW Patrol Adventure Kit, which includes a stamping postcard and a Collectible Card, one of six regular designs or a secret edition.

That’s not all. Spending S$50 lets you redeem a two-piece set of PAW Patrol Christmas wrappers, and those looking to bring home even more can redeem an exclusive PAW Patrol lunch bag with a S$250 spend (S$300 if receipts include selected merchants such as Don Don Donki, NTUC FairPrice, clinics or schools). Each shopper can redeem up to two lunch bags per day.

All gifts are available while stocks last, and rewards are stackable, allowing families to bring home multiple treats based on their total spend.

More PAW Patrol fun at Quayside Isle @ Sentosa Cove

If your child can’t get enough of Chase and Skye, Quayside Isle @ Sentosa Cove is another hotspot to visit. The pups will make appearances on 13, 14, 20, and 21 Dec 2025 at 1.30pm and 6.30pm, offering photo opportunities against the marina backdrop.

By following @quaysideisle_sg on Instagram during these dates, you’ll also stand to receive a secret edition PAW Patrol Collectible Card, a fun keepsake that’s sure to make your little patroller’s day.

For even more Instagrammable moments, stay on till 7pm to see the waterfront light up with PAW Patrol-themed décor, adding a whimsical sparkle that makes for a lovely family evening out.

To sweeten the visit, shoppers can also receive S$20 CDL E-Vouchers with a minimum spend of S$200 from now till 28 Dec 2025.

The PAW Patrol Christmas wrappers and PAW Patrol lunch bags are also redeemable at Quayside Isle @ Sentosa Cove with minimum spends of S$80 and S$200 every Friday to Sunday, as well as on the eve of and Christmas Day.

Similarly, all rewards are stackable, so the more you spend, the more you get.

PAW Patrol lunch bags & CDL E-Vouchers up for grabs at Republic Plaza

If you work in the CBD, Republic Plaza is a convenient spot to sort out your festive gifting. Popular picks like Bacha Coffee, Janice Wong, TWG Tea, and #thebackyardbakers make it easy to find something thoughtful for colleagues or loved ones — plus, you’ll enjoy rewards while you shop.

From now till 26 Dec 2025, shoppers will receive a S$5 CDL E-Voucher with a minimum spend of S$60, or both the S$5 CDL E-Voucher and a PAW Patrol lunch bag with a minimum spend of S$120. The lunch bag is redeemable on weekdays between 11.30am and 3pm, excluding the eve of and public holidays, at the L1 Redemption Counter.

You can also keep the festive theme going into Chinese New Year (CNY). Starting 23 Jan 2026, shoppers can redeem CNY 2026 PAW Patrol red packets at City Square Mall and Republic Plaza, with full details to come.

Separately, Palais Renaissance is running a Mastercard-exclusive promotion, offering S$30 CDL E-Vouchers with a minimum spend of S$300 from now till 28 Dec 2025, and S$50 CDL E-Vouchers with a minimum spend of S$500 till 21 Dec 2025.

Terms and conditions apply. For more information on each mall’s Christmas events and reward tiers, visit their websites or follow them on social media to stay updated on the latest festive happenings:

City Square Mall Website | Facebook | Instagram

Quayside Isle @ Sentosa Cove Website | Facebook | Instagram

Republic Plaza Website | Instagram

Palais Renaissance Website | Facebook | Instagram



With so much going on this time of year, planning for Christmas can feel a little overwhelming. But with family-friendly activities and festive rewards across CDL Malls, it’s easy to create memorable moments with your little ones while squeezing in your holiday shopping.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with CDL Malls.

Featured image courtesy of City Square Mall and by TheSmartLocal.