Woman stretches before robbing Melbourne bakery, steals croissants, shoes & cleaning products

Woman does yoga stretches before robbing Melbourne bakery

A woman in Melbourne has been caught on tape stretching before allegedly robbing a bakery.

On Monday (18 March), Phillippa’s Bakery in Richmond released security footage on Instagram of the robber stretching before entering their head office.

“A few things were stolen including some croissants which were clearly too tempting for this flexible burglar,” the caption read.

According to Australian news site 9News, the 44-year-old robber allegedly broke into Phillippa’s Bakery’s head office on 3 March at around 3am.

The woman was dressed in an all-black outfit, performing various “yoga stretches” before entering the premises.

Australian news site The Leader reported that the robber stole an iPad, chef shoes, cleaning products, and croissants.

After security footage of the “yoga burglar” was released, Phillippa’s Bakery decided to capitalise on its growing media publicity.

In a string of Instagram stories on 20 March, the Melbourne bakery firstly promoted the almond croissants that were stolen.

“It’s time to stock up on Almond Croissants, like our infamous burglar,” the caption read.

The bakery then posted screenshots of the robber stretching on camera with the caption: “You don’t need to be this flexible to enjoy our Hot Cross Buns & Croissants!”

Phillippa’s Bakery also created the code “FLEXIBURGLAR” for customers to receive 10% off when they purchase specific baked goods online.

According to The Leader, the robber has been charged with theft, burglary, and going equipped to steal.

She is set to appear in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court in May.

Featured image adapted from @phillippasbakery on Instagram.