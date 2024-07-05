Top 6 memorable court-walk looks & moments in S’pore, from Serina Wee to Amos Yee

Most memorable court-walk looks & moments in Singapore

Singapore has seen its fair share of dramatic and memorable court-walks, captured in the hustle of reporters and flashing cameras.

Most recently, three women in Singapore — Siti Amirah (Camira) Mohamed Asrori, Annamalai Kokila Parvathi, and Mossammad Sobikun Nahar — faced the media frenzy.

They were charged for allegedly organising an unauthorised “procession” in support of the Palestinian cause earlier this year.

The image of the three women outside the Singapore courts, captured by Channel NewsAsia (CNA), has since caught the attention of many online.

MS News takes a look at the most memorable court-walk looks in Singapore’s recent history — from City Harvest’s Serina Wee to the infamous Badge Lady.

1. Camira Asrori, Annamalai Kokila Parvathi, Mossammad Sobikun Nahar

29-year-old Camira, 35-year-old Annamalai, and 25-year-old Mossammad were charged in court on 27 June 2024.

A statement by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) noted that they had allegedly organized a procession without permit on 2 February to “show their support for the Palestinian cause”.

Around 70 individuals gathered outside a shopping mall along Orchard Road that day.

The group then walked to the Istana with letters for the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Following police investigations, the three women were brought to court for their involvement in organising the event.

The trio arrived at court looking confident and self-assured — modestly dressed and with their heads held high.

Camira, in particular, had put some thought into her outfit, going so far as to film a Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video before the court hearing.

Donning gold earrings and a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace, the fashion entrepreneur finished off her look with a keffiyeh — a scarf traditionally fashioned into a headdress in Palestine.

The TikTok video has over one million plays at the time of writing with over a thousand comments.

Many took to the comments to commend Camira for her iconic style, with one user expressing their “mad respect” for her.

Meanwhile, another commenter referenced the image taken by CNA.

“That CNA picture will live rent free in my mind. Powerful ladies!!” wrote the user.

2. Serina Wee’s court-walk looks often featured her blogshop items

The City Harvest Church (CHC) saga was one of the biggest news stories of 2013.

The founder and five church leaders had been caught misappropriating S$50 million in church funds.

Among them was Serina Wee, the church’s former finance manager.

Throughout the trial — which stretched from 2013 until 2015 — Wee frequently sported clothes from her fashion blogshop, Missy Stella.

Her outfits had been widely reported and commented on, with some netizens even calling her a “goddess” due to her polished looks.

That said, not everyone was impressed by her appearance.

Some netizens stated that a blue-and-white V-neck dress she donned on one occasion resembled that of a beer promoter.

Serina Wee was eventually found guilty of criminal breach of trust and falsifying the church’s accounts.

She started her sentence on 21 April 2017 and was released from custody on 21 December 2018.

Before beginning her jailtime, Serina Wee arrived at the state courts sporting a new hairstyle — a short bob — and large framed sunglasses.

3. Assault on Amos Yee in 2015

Shortly after Mr Lee Kuan Yew passed away in March 2015, Amos Yee uploaded a YouTube video antagonising Lee and making critical remarks about Christianity.

Following several police reports against Yee, he was arrested and asked to appear in court.

On 30 April 2015, when the teenager made his third court appearance, a man suddenly slapped him.

The incident was captured by reporters on the scene and shared on social media platforms.

In the clip, the assailant initially appeared to want to flee, but he stopped to flip Yee off.

After the incident, Yee winced and held his face in pain as he continued his walk.

The assailant — a 49-year-old man who expressed his intention to teach Yee a lesson — was sentenced to three weeks’ jail, noted ST.

4. Viral Badge Lady’s mask-less look during Covid-19

During the period when Covid-19 restrictions were yet to be lifted, Phoon Chiu Yoke was found walking at various places without a mask.

She became known as the “Badge Lady” after a video of her demanding to see a safe distancing ambassador’s badge went viral.

Even walking to the state courts did not deter her from breaking the rule once again.

In May 2021, Phoon appeared at the state courts for her offence of not wearing a mask at Newton Hawker Centre a year ago.

Amid her stride, she took off her disposable mask and smiled at reporters.

Some netizens were quick to call her out for her offence, requesting for her to face “additional charges”.

Meanwhile, there were others who commended her for going to court in style.

The viral incident outside the courts represented her 12th breach of Covid-19 regulations, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Jane Lim.

On 6 September 2021, Phoon pleaded guilty to nine charges of violating Covid-19 requirements and received a 16-week jail term.

She then received a separate jail term for similar offences in September 2023.

5. Pritam Singh’s court-walk in March

Another noteworthy court-walk was that of Pritam Singh, Singapore’s Leader of the Opposition.

In March, Singh, who belongs to the Worker’s Party (WP), was charged with two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee.

This was in relation to a controversy involving WP’s former Member of Parliament (MP) Raeesah Khan.

When Singh appeared outside the state courts on 19 March, he donned a formal outfit comprising of a black jacket and pants and a striped shirt.

When questioned about his visit to the state courts, Singh replied with a smile:

Why do you normally come to the state courts?

Thereafter, he also helped a cameraman who suddenly took a tumble amid the sea of reporters.

After the fall, Singh stood still to allow reporters to take the pictures they required.

“You want to take pictures, I’ll stop,” he said. “Otherwise, everybody will fall down.”

6. S Iswaran’s court-walk where he similarly helped a falling cameraman

This year, another prominent political figure was also involved in a criminal case.

When former Minister of Transport S Iswaran arrived at the state courts on 25 March, he received eight new corruption charges — bringing his total charges to 35.

The fresh charges were related to obtaining valuables under an unofficial capacity from a man named Mr Lum Kok Seng.

Among some of the valuables Iswaran allegedly received were whisky bottles, golf clubs, and a Brompton bicycle.

On the day of his hearing, he apologised to the reporters for making them wake up early in the morning.

Similar to what occurred during Singh’s court-walk, Iswaran also lent a hand to a cameraman who fell.

Additionally, he helped to pick up the reporter’s phone, which had fallen out of his pocket.

Appearing calm and relaxed, he reassured the reporters to “take it easy”.

