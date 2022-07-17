2 Men Asking For Donations In Hougang Are S’pore Navy Regulars, May Face Disciplinary Action

2 Men Posed As Student Volunteers To Ask For Donations In Hougang, Authorities Aware Of Incident

Most people are understandably wary when complete strangers ring their doorbell.

Suspicions will be raised further if they ask for donations in the wee hours of the morning.

Last month, an MS News reader shared that two men did just that, claiming to be student volunteers.

However, they’ve now been confirmed to be Singapore Navy regulars.

The authorities are aware of the incident, and may discipline the duo.

Duo face discipline if they engaged in misconduct

The identities of the two men were confirmed by a Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) spokesperson to Lianhe Zaobao.

The authorities are aware of the incident, where the regular RSN servicemen allegedly posed as student volunteers.

If they’re found to have engaged in misconduct, the RSN will take “appropriate disciplinary action”, the spokesperson added.

Men rang Hougang flat doorbell, ask for donations at 1.15am

The case came to light when an MS News reader sent in a video showing the two men, who looked to be in their 20s or 30s, loitering outside his unit in Hougang Street 51 on 25 Jun.

They smoked and looked around before briefly leaving the scene, then returning to ring the doorbell.

This is despite it being 1.15am in the morning, when many people would be asleep.

When a woman answered the door, one of them asked in Mandarin, “Hello, sorry about this, but we’re student volunteers”.

However, they could not elaborate when asked what school they came from and what the donation drive was for.

When she turned them down, the men said it was okay and she shut the door.

Police report made

According to Stomp, the resident filed a police report as they were not convinced that the duo were student volunteers, adding,

This is the first time I’ve seen these two men around my neighbourhood and the very first time having ‘charity’ groups visiting past midnight.

The police confirmed to Zaobao that they’d received the report.

They’re currently investigating the matter, they added.

Hougang residents still worried after men ask for donations

The resident, a 29-year-old analyst surnamed Cai whose mother answered the door that night, said his parents are still wary three weeks after the incident.

They would make sure their front door is shut every night, and worry that people would come and harass them.

He hoped that the investigations will bring the truth to light soon, so the public can be more vigilant.

When he spoke to MS News, he said he hoped to spread awareness about what happened so others will be more cautious and avoid falling victim to a possible scam.

Incident a cause for concern

Considering the men are really Navy regulars, it’s definitely a cause for concern that they allegedly posed as student volunteers.

While it’s difficult to say for sure whether this was part of a scam, their actions are even more suspicious now that their identities have been confirmed.

Whatever the motive, it’s still inconsiderate to someone’s doorbell in the middle of the night.

Hopefully, more information on this strange incident will be revealed soon.

