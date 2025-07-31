Video of men grappling in MRT train resurfaces, goes viral yet again

Viral video of men grappling in MRT from 2023 resurfaces

An old video of two men grappling in a train at Orchard MRT station has once again gone viral online.

The video, which was recently shared on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page on 29 July, has garnered more than 500 comments and 506,000 views at the time of writing.

The incident recorded, however, was from 11 May 2023, when both men were subsequently arrested for the brawl.

Two men get involved in a brawl

The clip shows the men locked in a wrestling hold, with one man on their back holding the other between his legs.

Meanwhile, the other man has a hand around his opponent’s throat.

Punches are thrown as two passengers try to separate the two fighters.

One of the men was completely barefoot, with his slippers strewn haphazardly on the train floor.

They both hold their positions for a while before the man on the floor kicks out repeatedly.

The video then ends as both men break free.

Netizens entertained by men grappling

Netizens were entertained by the fight, with some asking for more.

Others called out the other passengers in the video who did not intervene, but merely spectated.

Only one eagle-eyed netizen, however, seemed to recognise that this was an old video.

Men were arrested in 2023

On 11 May 2023, police were alerted to a case of dispute at Orchard MRT station at about 10.45pm.

They then arrested a 33- and 35-year-old man for affray.

Additionally, station staff were also aware of the incident by 10.50pm, with TransCom being activated to handle the situation.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Incidents on Facebook, and Xiao Hong Shu.