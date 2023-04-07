Girlfriend Wonders How Boyfriend Can Play Same Video Game For Years, Most Say It’s A Sign Of Loyalty

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

TikTok Discusses How Men Can Play The Same Game For Years Without Getting Bored

Gaming is a favourite pastime of many Singaporeans.

From the casual ‘Match 3’ games you can play on the bus to the fully fleshed-out narratives of Resident Evil, everyone has their favourites and preferences.

However, a TikTok creator, Vanessa Chia or @wafflenessa, recently posed a question to the online community: how do men play the same game for years and not be bored?

The comments soon took a wholesome turn as many pointed out that this could signify how loyal men can be towards things — or people — they are passionate about.

TikTok creator’s partner plays the same game every night for 2 years straight

In the TikTok video, Chia explained that her partner has played Dota with his friend every night for the two years she has known him. She reckons he has probably been playing for longer than that, since before he met her.

The creator expressed her bewilderment at how her partner is still not sick of the game.

She lists her experience with games such as Tsum Tsum and Candy Crush, saying she did not even last for a year playing those games.

Netizens say it is a sign of loyalty

TikTok users who came across the video had a spirited discussion about this topic in the comments. Each of them seems to have their own opinions about it.

One user posited that, for guys, any activity with “The Boys” would feel way better than playing on their own. Perhaps that is one of the reasons why Chia’s partner is so dedicated to the game — it’s not the game, but the people.

Another chimed in, saying it was a good sign that he could stick to a game for so long. Being able to do that without getting bored means that the guy is a loyal lad, which she should be happy about.

This user seems to agree with that same sentiment. They even took it further by saying that the few years spent focusing on one game is nothing compared to the “till death do us part” vow many will take one day.

The creator’s lighthearted question turned out to have some interesting responses. What do you think of this topic? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from @wafflenessa on TikTok and Dota 2 on Steam.