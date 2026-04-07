3 men pull elderly woman out of overturned car wreck in M’sia before it catches fire

Elderly woman saved from car fire by three men in Malaysia, suffered fractured arm

On 29 March, three men rescued an elderly woman from her overturned car in Malaysia after an accident.

The car subsequently burst into flames and was nearly totally destroyed.

Three men rush to wrecked car, wrench door open to rescue driver

According to The Star, the incident happened in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, at about 3.35pm on 29 March.

An 84-year-old woman was involved in a car accident that resulted in the vehicle flipping over off the road and onto a grass patch.

A video by @kingarep_ on Threads showed three men rushing to help at the car, which had begun to emit smoke.

With their combined efforts, they wrenched the driver’s side door open, despite the car being upside down.

They found the elderly woman inside, injured but conscious.

Two of them helped carry the woman out of the car, while the third went around to the other side, possibly to check for other occupants.

The men then moved her away from the car, laying her on a grass patch while awaiting the ambulance’s arrival.

According to the cameraman, the three impromptu rescuers consisted of one Malay, one Chinese, and one Indian person.

He jokingly referred to them as the “Avengers Madani”.

Fire destroys car after men save elderly woman

Shortly after the rescue, onlookers watched in shock as the car went up in a furious blaze.

Another onlooker filmed the fire, which had consumed the entire car by that point.

It billowed thick smoke into the air.

When emergency services arrived, they assessed the elderly woman with a fractured right arm.

They conveyed her to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, firefighters battled the raging fire and brought it under control at 4.20pm.

By then, the fire had destroyed around 95% of the car.

Also read: 7 youths in M’sia rescue mother & 2 daughters from sinking car in lake, praised by PM Anwar

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Featured image adapted from @kingarep_ on Threads and @vinchingkf on Threads.