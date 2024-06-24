Mercedes pretends to be EV by tucking charging gun in boot at Funan lot, Internet applauds ‘creativity’

Mercedes driver hides electric charging gun in car boot at Funan carpark

On Sunday (23 June), the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page posted a photo of a Mercedes parked at a carpark in Funan.

The Mercedes was parked at an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging lot with the charging gun planted in the car’s boot.

Many netizens have called out the driver for their “selfishness”, while some commended them for their “creativity”.

Hid charging gun in car boot

According to SGRV, the incident occurred on Saturday (22 June) at 7pm in a Funan carpark.

The Mercedes was spotted at an EV charging lot, despite it not being an EV.

In an attempt to pass off as an EV, the Mercedes driver seemingly hides the charging gun in the car’s boot.

It is unclear why the driver parked in the charging lot.

Netizens praise driver for ‘creativity’

The SGRV post has since garnered the attention of Facebook users, with many applauding the driver for their “creativity”.

Others joked about the situation, saying the driver may have been using the charging gun to power other items.

Overall, Facebook users called out the driver for their “selfish” act, given that there was already a lack of charging stations as it is.

