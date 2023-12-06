S’pore-Registered Mercedes Floats Face-Down In Johor Flood, Drifts Away Slowly

Singapore-Registered Mercedes Seen Drifting Away Sadly In Johor Flood

For the past few days, Singapore has seen a wave of bad weather with dark skies and torrential rain, leaving some of us with drenched umbrellas.

The same has been true in Malaysia recently as well, with Johor reportedly experiencing heavy floods.

Reflecting the gloomy state of the weather, a video of a Singapore-registered Mercedes vehicle floating in the flood in Johor has gone viral online.

Many people expressed their amusement at the sight, with some even stating that it was a free car wash.

Singapore-registered Mercedes floats in Johor flood

Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV shared a video of the admittedly hilarious sight this evening (6 Dec).

They said that it took place on the same day after a flash flood occurred in the state.

The footage starts by showing a wide, panoramic view of the street, which had become overrun by a heavy flood due to the torrential rain.

It then zooms in on the Singapore-registered red Mercedes, drifting slowly by in the flood water.

Across the road, a man standing between two other cars appeared to have his phone out and pointed directly at the floating car, possibly recording the scene too.

Meanwhile, the sad Mercedes drifted slowly along with its hood face-down in the muddy water, making for a sorry sight indeed.

Netizens express amusement at video

Naturally, the video went viral on Facebook, with over 600 shares and 47,000 views at the time of writing.

One user joked that the flood ‘bath’ was a free car wash for the Mercedes.

While that might technically be true, it probably wasn’t the type of car wash the owner would have wanted for their vehicle.

Some also noted the advantageous numbers in its licence plate, suggesting that it might be time to purchase 4D tickets.

We definitely can’t confirm if anything can come out of it, but it may just be worth a try.

And of course, a netizen had to take the opportunity to make an excellent pun on the Mercedes, a C-class vehicle.

Regardless, it must be devastating to have such a tragic fate befall one’s vehicle.

Two hours after the initial post, SGRV uploaded a follow-up video showing other vehicles caught in the flood, but also what looks to be the same Mercedes being towed away.

Hopefully, the car didn’t suffer much damage in the floods and the owner can recoup any losses that they may have sustained.

Berita Harian reported that the city of Johor was hit by flash floods on Wednesday (6 Dec) following non-stop rain since the afternoon.

Officials were deployed to various locations to monitor the situations there. Meanwhile, the authorities advised motorists to drive carefully in light of the downpour and rising water levels.

Also read: Wet Weather Will Continue In 1st Half Of Dec, Thundery Showers Expected On Most Afternoons

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.