Mercedes driver mistakenly goes onto footpath outside OCBC Centre, baffles passers-by

Mercedes drives onto footpath outside OCBC Centre, confuses pedestrians & netizens

A Mercedes recently took an unexpected detour by driving onto the footpath outside the OCBC Centre on Chulia Street, sparking confusion among other road users and online viewers.

The incident, which reportedly happened on Tuesday (19 Aug) at 3.45pm, was captured on video and shared on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook group.

Mercedes carefully drives up ramp onto footpath

In the footage, the Mercedes is seen making a left turn onto one-way Phillip Street.

Instead of continuing along the road, the driver appears to mistake the pedestrian footpath in front of the OCBC Centre as a drivable lane.

The car carefully manoeuvres up a ramp and onto the footpath, then proceeds forward.

Bystanders can be seen looking on in bewilderment, glancing back and forth between the Mercedes and the road it came from.

At one point, a man dressed in white watches the vehicle pass with a puzzled expression before breaking into a broad grin.

According to the post, the Mercedes continued along the footpath until reaching the OCBC Centre’s pick-up point, where it finally rejoined the proper roadway.

Netizens crack ‘your grandfather’s road’ jokes

Netizens had a field day with the unusual sight.

Some jokingly suggested that the driver was following cycling or walking directions on their GPS.

“His grandfather’s name is [Phillip],” another commenter said, alluding to the “your grandfather’s road” insult used against poor drivers.

Others had a laugh at the man in white’s confused reaction to the sight.

Another joked that the driver might have mistakenly set the building’s lobby as the designated pick-up point.

Also read: Driver sent to hospital after car flips on its side along Bendemeer Road

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.