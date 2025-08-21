Mercedes driver mistakenly goes onto footpath outside OCBC Centre, baffles passers-by

New shortcut discovered?

By - 21 Aug 2025, 6:53 pm

Mercedes drives onto footpath outside OCBC Centre, confuses pedestrians & netizens

A Mercedes recently took an unexpected detour by driving onto the footpath outside the OCBC Centre on Chulia Street, sparking confusion among other road users and online viewers.

The incident, which reportedly happened on Tuesday (19 Aug) at 3.45pm, was captured on video and shared on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook group.

Mercedes carefully drives up ramp onto footpath

In the footage, the Mercedes is seen making a left turn onto one-way Phillip Street.

Mercedes footpath ocbc

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

Instead of continuing along the road, the driver appears to mistake the pedestrian footpath in front of the OCBC Centre as a drivable lane.

The car carefully manoeuvres up a ramp and onto the footpath, then proceeds forward.

Mercedes footpath ocbc

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

Bystanders can be seen looking on in bewilderment, glancing back and forth between the Mercedes and the road it came from.

Mercedes footpath ocbc

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

At one point, a man dressed in white watches the vehicle pass with a puzzled expression before breaking into a broad grin.

Mercedes footpath ocbc

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

According to the post, the Mercedes continued along the footpath until reaching the OCBC Centre’s pick-up point, where it finally rejoined the proper roadway.

Source: Google Maps

Netizens crack ‘your grandfather’s road’ jokes

Netizens had a field day with the unusual sight.

Some jokingly suggested that the driver was following cycling or walking directions on their GPS.

Source: Facebook

“His grandfather’s name is [Phillip],” another commenter said, alluding to the “your grandfather’s road” insult used against poor drivers.

Source: Facebook

Others had a laugh at the man in white’s confused reaction to the sight.

Source: Facebook

Another joked that the driver might have mistakenly set the building’s lobby as the designated pick-up point.

Source: Facebook

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

