Large metal frame falls off 22-wheeler truck in Thailand, nearly strikes multiple vehicles

Metal frame falls off truck in Thailand & nearly causes accident

On 11 Jan, a large metal frame came loose from a 22-wheeler truck and nearly struck multiple vehicles trailing behind.

Rama II Road, already infamous for various construction-related accidents, was the scene of the incident.

A clip published by Thairath shows the metal frame sliding off the truck and a puff of smoke forming as it hits the ground.

Block multiple lanes of traffic

Once it hit the road, the frame then begins to rotate clockwise as vehicles trailing the truck begin applying their brakes. When it finally comes to a stop, the frame nearly block three lanes of traffic.

At least three vehicles nearly collide with the object, with one vehicle seemingly parked mere metres away from it.

The dashcam footage then shows each vehicle manoeuvring into the leftmost lane, which remained unblocked by the metal frame, to continue their journey.

A separate clip shows the metal object, still tied to the 22-wheeler, as it moves to the leftmost lane. As the truck dragged the metal object along, leaving several scratches on the road.

Several police officers directed traffic as authorities called in a crane to secure the piece of metal back onto the truck.

Investigation underway

Upon questioning, the truck driver said he was on his way back from a construction site in Bangkok. He was en route to his company in Samut Sakhon when the accident occurred. During his journey, the fastener came loose, causing the frame to slide off.

Police then took the man into custody and charged him for the incident. They handed him over to the Samut Sakhon police.

Reports indicate that no one was injured.

Also read: 7 cyclists occupy up to 3 lanes near VivoCity, netizens argue they are headed in different directions



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from คนลุยข่าว on Facebook.