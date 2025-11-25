7 cyclists occupy up to 3 lanes near VivoCity, netizens argue they are headed in different directions

Group of cyclists spreads out across three lanes near VivoCity, forces car driver to slow down

A car driver travelling along Telok Blangah Road towards VivoCity and Sentosa encountered seven cyclists spread across two to three lanes, leaving him frustrated as he drove behind them at a slowed-down speed.

A video of the incident, posted on TikTok on Tuesday (18 Nov), shows the cyclists occupying the two leftmost lanes while waiting at a red light.

In a voiceover, the original poster (OP) said: “So they expect us cars to drive within the bicycle’s speed limit.”

Cyclists occupy two lanes near VivoCity

When the light turned green, the cyclists continued riding across two lanes, most of them spread apart.

The OP then asked: “So what should we do? Hop over and overtake?”

As the cyclists rode, one of them even drifted into the third lane.

Ahead, a traffic sign revealed that the road forks into two destinations: Sentosa Gateway and VivoCity.

The driver behind them expressed frustration for being forced to move at a slower speed than other road users whose paths weren’t obstructed by the cyclists.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Netizens split over whether the cyclists were at fault

The clip triggered frustration online, with many netizens calling the cyclists’ behaviour “dangerous”.

One user even urged the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to take action.

However, some pointed out that the cyclists might have spread out because they were headed to different destinations at the upcoming split.

Another netizen thus felt that the cyclists were not in the wrong, suggesting that the root of the problem lies in LTA’s traffic regulations.

One user, however, took the hardline view that cyclists should “keep away from roads” entirely, saying roads are “meant for motor vehicles”.

Cyclists must keep left, give way to traffic

According to LTA, cyclists must always ride “as close as practicable to the far left edge of roads”.

They also have to allow traffic to overtake them safely.

When riding in groups, cyclists must adhere to a maximum length of five devices.

In other words, regulations state a maximum of five cyclists if riding in a single file, or 10 cyclists if riding two abreast.

Even then, cycling two abreast is not permitted on single-lane roads and during bus lane operational hours.

