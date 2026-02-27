Driver finds traffic pole on hood after allegedly parking illegally on right-turn lane in M’sia

Traffic pole left on hood of car allegedly parked illegally in Malaysia

Improper parking can be more than just an inconvenience. When vehicles obstruct key lanes, they may also pose safety risks to other road users.

In Selangor, Malaysia, a motorist who allegedly parked along a right-turn lane returned to find a traffic pole placed on the hood of his vehicle, in what appeared to be an act of protest by a frustrated member of the public.

The incident was shared on Threads on Wednesday (25 Feb).

Driver finds traffic pole on hood

A video posted online shows a silver Perodua Bezza stopped directly on a right-turn-only lane.

Two road barriers can be seen along the lane, seemingly installed to deter unauthorised parking.

Resting across the car’s hood was the traffic pole, still attached to its concrete base and caution tape.

A man, believed to be the owner, is later seen removing it before inspecting the vehicle for any visible damage.

In the caption, the original poster (OP) expressed satisfaction at the sight, claiming that vehicles had previously blocked the area during the morning rush, preventing residents from heading to work.

Despite the installation of barriers, the problem allegedly persists.

The OP added that indiscriminate parking has occurred repeatedly in the neighbourhood, with offenders seemingly undeterred.

Others also leave rubbish on illegally parked vehicles

Other netizens shared similar instances in which frustrated road users appeared to take matters into their own hands against vehicles allegedly parked illegally.

On the evening of the same day, another car said to have been parked improperly along a busy road was reportedly left with a rubbish bag on its hood and a broken side mirror.

In a video, the driver appeared to attempt to leave the rubbish behind, but returned to remove it after a motorcyclist confronted him.

Days earlier, a Mitsubishi Lancer parked along the street was also seen with rubbish strewn across its windshield.

Residents claim complaints were ignored

In the comments section, another user who said they formerly lived in the area claimed to have lodged complaints with the Shah Alam City Council, but alleged that no action was taken.

The user said they subsequently set up an automated system to send daily complaint emails, copying the mayor, the Chief Minister, and their Member of Parliament.

According to the comment, enforcement officers later conducted nightly towing operations for about a week.

However, the user claimed the efforts eventually tapered off, and the situation has since deteriorated again.

