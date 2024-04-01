Man’s skull cracks after metal rod from Bukit Panjang HDB rooftop falls on him, contractor arrested

21-year-old worker arrested after metal rod falls from HDB rooftop & hits a man

A 21-year-old contractor has been arrested after a 10kg iron rod fell from a Bukit Panjang HDB rooftop and hit a man on the head.

57-year-old hawker stall owner Woe Weng Chai immediately fell to the ground from the impact.

He was rushed to the hospital promptly.

Metal rod falls & hits unsuspecting man

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred along Block 434 Bukit Panjang Ring Road at 3pm on Saturday (30 March).

At the time, Mr Woe and his family were walking home from a multi-storey parking lot behind Block 434. It was then that a 10kg metal rod fell from the rooftop overhead and hit him.

Without yelling or fussing, he fell to the ground, where a large pool of blood formed beside him.

“I was frightened. My husband didn’t yell, so me and my son quickly used a cloth to stop the bleeding and called the police,” Mr Woe’s wife told Shin Min.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesperson told MS News that it received an alert regarding the incident at about 3.10pm on Saturday (30 March).

Paramedics conveyed Mr Woe to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital to receive medical attention.

Underwent surgery for his injuries

Mr Woe’s wife described the situation as “horrific”. She noted that her husband’s injuries were far worse than just a few cuts and bruises.

“After examination and diagnosis by the doctor, they found his skull was cracked and his shoulder break was fractured, broken into three pieces,” she told Shin Min.

Mr Woe’s nephew — who was not at the scene — told The Straits Times (ST) that Mr Woe underwent surgery on Sunday (31 March). During this procedure, doctors inserted two metal plates into his right shoulder.

Worker arrested for rash act

Shin Min noted that a flat in the block was undergoing the Home Improvement Plan (HIP) when the rod fell from the top floor.

After learning about what happened, HDB personnel rushed to the scene to apologise for the incident and offer compensation.

According to The Straits Times (ST), police arrested a 21-year-old man for his suspected involvement in the incident and for committing a rash act causing hurt.

Police investigations ongoing

In light of the accident, a spokesperson informed the bereaved family that the company would cover the hospital fees under its insurance policy.

Meanwhile, HDB has apologised for the incident, which it has deemed ‘unfortunate’.

The board additionally apologised and shared that they had visited the injured man’s family in hospital.

All parties are assisting the police with investigations.

