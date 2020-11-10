Metapod Sleeping Bag Looks Like A Pythagoras Theorem Math Question

Those who have played the Pokémon games would know how much of a mood Metapod – the cocoon monster – is. Besides using the move “Harden” and the occasional “Tackle”, the Pokémon basically lazes around while waiting for its opponent to knock it out.

Source

Well if work or school has gotten you worked up 24/7, here’s a product that might teach you how to chill and inherit the bo chap attitude that Metapod’s synonymous with.

Folks in Japan recently launched a Metapod sleeping bag that, as its name suggest, allow you to hibernate inside after a long day of working from home.

Source

As adorable and realistic as it looks, the sleeping bag isn’t going to come cheap. But more on that later.

Metapod sleeping bag is fully padded inside

Metapod might appear rigid and hard, especially with a few rounds of ‘Harden’, but the sleeping bag is anything but.

With a fully-padded interior, the sleeping bag looks pretty comfy to lie in.

Source

The sleeping bag can be zipped up semi-fully to protect you from the cold, just in case your office happens to be in the Arctic.

Source

The sleeping bag doesn’t zip all the way up, so you can poke your head out like you and the Metapod are one. That’s your costume for the next Halloween sorted.

Source

The sleeping bag’s best feature, in our opinion, is the nonchalant attitude evident through its eyes.

Source

The droopy eyelid totally captures our mood on most rainy evenings lately.

Awkward sleeping position, but pretty spacious interior

Unlike conventional sleeping bags that lie flat on the ground, the Metapod sleeping bag reminds us of a Pythagoras theorem math question from secondary school.

‘Entering’ the pod will require a bit of bending, before you settle into a sitting position to fit the diagonally long structure of the sleeping bag.

Source

But otherwise, you can still sleep however you want, be it on your side or with your legs resting 90-degrees against the wall.

Source

The Metapod sleeping bag has a pretty spacious interior too, with the leg ‘compartment’ measuring 1.5 metres and the upright section measuring nearly 1 metre.

Source

S$448 per sleeping bag

But here comes the tough ‘pill’ to swallow.

The Metapod sleeping bag costs roughly S$448 (¥35,000) — easily comparable to a low-end single bed mattress.

Source

Despite its hefty price tag, the product was reportedly sold out on Bandai’s website within just 7 hours of its release.

Hope it makes its way to Pokémon Centre in Jewel

For now, let’s hope it makes its way to the Pokémon Centre store in Jewel Changi Airport, or that more stocks will be available in time to come.

Know someone who wouldn’t mind sleeping in awkward postures just so they could pretend to be a Pokémon? Share this with them in the comments below!

Featured image adapted from Bandai.