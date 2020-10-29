Mosanco Enchanted Café Has A Halloween Event With Realistic Zombies Along Rangoon Road

Unlike previous years, the ongoing pandemic has led to the absence of Halloween Horror Nights and spooktacular parties in clubs.

However, one café in Singapore is keeping the Halloween spirit alive with an interesting event.

An MS News reader shared that he and his wife spotted a ‘zombie’ along Rangoon Road.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

The couple investigated and discovered that Mosanco Enchanted Café is hosting a Halloween event from now till Saturday (31 Oct).

While some Halloween events were cancelled, let’s take a look at one café’s attempt to celebrate this spine-chilling tradition.

Café has zombies for Halloween

Mosanco Enchanted Café’s troop of zombies is a part of its Halloween Horror week.

For the event, each outlet has its own chilling theme. Their attractions include an Enchanted Forest and Cave at 88 Rangoon Road, a Secret Garden at Bukit Timah, and a haunted treehouse at Bedok.

Image courtesy of Mosanco Enchanted Café

True to its theme, the café has ghosts and zombies guaranteed to incite goosebumps.

Source

An MS News Reader took a snap of a zombie with a killer death glare. Here’s to hoping the undead won’t give you jitters while you finish your kopi.

Image courtesy of MS News reader.

They say haunted spirits and hungry ghosts could be friendly, so don’t be afraid to strike up a conversation with the supernatural.

Eerie-sistable desserts

Scaredy cats may be dissuaded by zombies. However, they will probably muster up their courage for the sake of trying their eerie-sistable treats.

This spookylicious Halloween Dessert Tray includes eyeball macarons, pumpkin candies, and eerie cakes.

Image courtesy of Mosanco Enchanted Café

We’re also a fan of their supernatural zombie and vampire marshmallows, perfect for sharing with your fellow foodies.

Source

How to get there

Mosanco Enchanted Café’s Halloween event runs from now till Saturday (31 Oct) from 6pm-2am.

The themes and locations of their outlets include the following:

Mosanco Enchanted Café (The Fairytale Garden & Cave)

Address: 88 Rangoon Rd, #01-04, Singapore 218374

Opening Hours:

Sun-Thu: 9am-11pm

Fri-Sat: 9am-2am

Nearest MRT station: Farrer Park

Mosanco Enchanted Café (The Secret Garden)

Address: 1 Jalan Anak Bukit #L1-CA1, Bukit Timah Plaza, 588996

Opening hours: Open 24/7

Nearest MRT station: King Albert Park

Mosanco Enchanted Café (The Treehouse)

Address: 510 Bedok North Street 3, #01-75, Singapore 460510

Opening Hours:

Sun-Thu: 9am-11pm

Fri-Sat: 9am-2am

Nearest MRT station: Bedok Reservoir

Interested visitors can visit their Facebook or Instagram page to learn more about the event.

Visit haunted café with zombies for Halloween

Mosanco Enchanted Café is celebrating Halloween with a squad of zombies. If you want a good scare, make a visit so you don’t miss out on the fun.

Jio your friends as well and binge on their ominous cakes and pumpkin candies together.

Featured image adapted from MS News reader and Mosanco Café.