Migrant worker slashed & dragged into car in Seletar after being mistaken for debtor, needs stitches on both arms

An unlucky Bangladeshi migrant worker found himself slashed by a knife and shoved into a car in Seletar over a case of mistaken identity.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred on 14 Dec 2023, involving another Bangladeshi construction worker, 34-year-old Hossain.

Hossain had requested the services of two Singaporean men to collect debt from a migrant worker from the same hometown as him.

He picked them up that night in a car and drove towards Punggol, where the debtor lived.

Migrant worker released from car after mistaken identity confirmed

At around 8pm, Hossain spotted the victim at the junction of Seletar North Link and Seletar Link.

He mistook the victim for the debtor and informed his accomplices about him.

Armed with a knife, the two Singaporean men alighted and confronted the victim, who denied being Hossain’s debtor.

One of them grabbed the victim by the arm while the other seized him by the collar and brandished the knife.

They interrogated him on the debtor’s location and threatened to kill him, making the victim cry.

One man subsequently slashed the victim on the left wrist and right upper arm, alongside punching him.

The two Singaporeans then shoved the victim into the car. While on the road, Hossain finally noticed that he had gotten the wrong man.

The trio let the victim out of the car, but warned him not to tell anyone.

The victim subsequently went to the hospital, where he required stitches on both arms.

Defendant found guilty of drug offences

On 12 Sept this year, Hossain pleaded guilty in court to four charges, including voluntarily causing hurt and violating the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He was also reportedly involved in stealing copper cables for resale.

The judge sentenced Hossain to two years and 11 months in jail.

