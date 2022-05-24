S’pore Charity Volunteers Help Drive Migrant Workers To Airport, Ensure They Catch Flights On Time

ItsRainingRaincoats Volunteers Drive Migrant Workers To Airport Even In The Wee Hours

Often underappreciated, migrant workers play a vital role in making Singapore what it is today. Therefore, it is only right for us to give back to them when they need it.

On Sunday (22 May), ItsRainingRaincoats, a charity dedicated to migrant workers, shared about one of their “services” which involves volunteers graciously giving workers free rides to the airport so they do not miss their flights.

Oftentimes, volunteers would do this of their own accord, sometimes ferrying the workers in the wee hours of the morning.

Migrant workers often unable to afford taxi fares to airport

In a Facebook post on Sunday (22 May), welfare group ItsRainingRaincoats shared about the thoughtful “service” provided by their volunteers.

For many migrant workers leaving Singapore, they are unable to afford taking a taxi to the airport. Furthermore, public transport is apparently not very accessible from their lodgings.

To address the issue, some volunteers from ItsRainingRaincoats offer to ferry some of these workers to the airport in their own time and using their own fuel. Sometimes, these rides can even be in the wee hours of the morning.

Nevertheless, they aim to ensure that the workers reach the airport safely and comfortably.

Apart from ferrying them to the airport, ItsRainingRaincoats also collects and distributes preloved, good-quality luggage for migrant workers on a regular basis.

Singaporeans touched by heartfelt gesture

A fair number of Facebook users responded to the post, expressing their appreciation for the volunteers.

Everyone can play a part in making lives of migrant workers easier

While they were grateful for their help, some also voiced concern that these transport fees were not provided by the employers.

Though they may often be overlooked, migrant workers are an essential part of Singapore’s society. Therefore, they deserve to be comfortable and safe during their stay.

Hopefully, measures will be taken so migrant workers will have access to transport to airports in the future.

Meanwhile, we commend the volunteers for their selfless actions. If you are interested in volunteering for ItsRainingRaincoats, you may visit their website here.

