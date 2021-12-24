ItsRainingRaincoats Delivers Christmas Presents To Migrant Workers Islandwide

As the holiday season approaches, many of us are spending the holidays in the company of our friends and family.

But not everyone has the privilege. This Christmas, welfare group ItsRainingRaincoats is hoping to spread some of the holiday joy and spirit to migrant workers in Singapore.

Since the start of December, ItsRainingRaincoats volunteers have been travelling the island delivering gifts to workers at worksites and dormitories.

The welfare group is also collecting donations of wrapped gifts and seeking volunteers from now till 10 Jan.

Christmas presents to show appreciation to migrant workers

Since 10 Dec, ItsRainingRaincoats has been running their #WeHaveADream initiative, collecting Christmas gifts for migrant workers.

After the gifts were collected, volunteers young and old helped to pack them using festive wraps.

The gifts were then distributed at migrant workers’ recreation centres. Hardworking volunteers have also been acting as ‘Santas’, delivering the presents to worksites and dormitories.

ItsRainingRaincoats shared that while the presents were just tokens of love and gratitude for the migrant workers, they hope it will bring them some festive cheer as well.

Hopes to reach more workers

This is ItsRainingRaincoats’ 4th year running the #WeHaveADream initiative to show appreciation for our migrant workers during the festive season.

They continued that given the challenging year workers have had, there is even more reason to make this year a special one for them.

The welfare group continued that while volunteers have been whizzing around every day with colourful presents, there are many more workers left without gifts.

Elaborating, the group said that there are over 700,000 migrant workers in Singapore. Currently, ItsRainingRaincoats have only managed to reach out to about 10% of them, having gifted about 70,000 gifts.

Seeking volunteers to help

ItsRainingRaincoats also took the change to urge the public to support their cause which runs from now till 10 Jan.

If you’re hoping to contribute gifts, here are some gift ideas that can be considered:

Electronics – power banks, bluetooth headphones

Clothing and accessories – caps, sunglasses, socks

Kitchen appliances – hot plates, kettles

Tiger balm (or similar ointments)

Toiletries – body wash and shampoo

Umbrellas, raincoats

Towels

Backpacks

2-litre water bottles

Do note that all gifts have to be new and gift wrapped. They can be dropped off at several locations islandwide.

You can also volunteer to be a ‘Christmas Santa’ to help deliver the gifts straight to workers.

Alternatively, consider sponsoring meals, sweets, chocolates, or care packs to give the workers a festive treat.

Members of the public can also donate directly to ItsRainingRaincoats here. Funds will be used to purchase essential items such as meals and groceries.

Contribute to the cause from now till 10 Jan

It’s been another tough pandemic year for our migrant workers and celebrating the festive season away from family cannot be easy.

Kudos to ItsRainingRaincoats and their hardworking volunteers for working tirelessly behind the scenes to spread some Christmas cheer to our migrant workers.

The #WeHaveADream initiative runs from now till 10 Jan. You can visit here for more information.

Featured image adapted from ItsRainingRaincoats on Facebook.