Migrant Workers Can Use Vending Machine To Receive Free Reading Glasses

When our visions get blurry, we can simply visit one of the countless optical shops around Singapore and get our eyesight checked.

However, such services may be less attainable for migrant workers due to financial constraints.

Image courtesy of EssilorLuxottica



Thankfully, they can now receive free vision tests and reading glasses from vending machines, courtesy of eyewear brand EssilorLuxottica.

Three-step process to attain free reading glasses

On Wednesday (30 Mar), EssilorLuxxottica announced the launch of a new digital screening and dispensing solution for migrant workers with vision problems.

Image courtesy of EssilorLuxottica



All it takes is a simple three-step process to receive their free reading glasses.

First, workers must take a preliminary online vision test on a smartphone, via a website here. If the pre-screening proves that they’re in need of further vision care, they can proceed to a vending machine for further screening.

The machine will then determine their prescription before dispensing the corrective glasses free of charge.

Collaboration aims to help 300,000 migrant workers in Singapore

Part of EssilorLuxottica’s three-year migrant workers vision care programme, the project aims to increase accessibility to vision care for 300,000 foreign workers in Singapore.

The project is led by Essilor Vision Foundation (EVF) ASEAN and the Migrant Workers’ Centre. Institute of Systems Science at NUS designed the digital platform for the pre-screening test, while Ngee Ann Polytechnic and IELO Design created the specialist vending machines.

Source

According to Service-Learning Ngee Ann Poly’s Facebook page, this opportunity allowed them to gain valuable insight into how they can better serve the foreign worker community.

The first vending machine is already up and running at the Migrant Workers’ Centre Recreation Club. There are also plans to install more machines at Tuas South and Terusan Recreation Centres.

A helpful initiative

It is heartening to see different organisations coming together to provide migrant workers in Singapore support for their vision care.

Such a project will help draw attention to their needs, which we may often overlook.

Hopefully, this initiative will benefit many migrant workers in getting access to better vision care.

Featured image courtesy of EssilorLuxottica.

