17 injured after lorry ferrying migrant workers crashes on AYE at Boon Lay, 10 taken to hospital

Lorry ferrying migrant workers collides with another on AYE, 17 injured

According to Shin Min Daily News, a lorry carrying migrant workers got into an accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards Tuas.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that the incident occurred before the Jalan Boon Lay exit at around 8.30am on 29 May.

According to Shin Min Daily News, one lorry belonged to Mespec Private Limited and was carrying the workers. The other lorry was an NTUC FairPrice one.

One of the vehicles had apparently rear-ended the other on the road.

10 migrant workers ferried to hospitals after lorry accident

SCDF stated that they conveyed eight people to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and two to the National University Hospital.

The police also told MS News that these ten were passengers from one lorry, aged between 26 and 55.

Additionally, SCDF paramedics assessed another seven people for minor injuries. They refused conveyance to the hospital.

After the accident, many migrant workers stayed behind at the scene.

Mespec staff told SM that all 10 workers sent to the hospital got discharged on the same day. They further received medical leave for two to five days.

The spokesperson for NTUC FairPrice Group also told SM that they are aware of the accident and are currently cooperating with the relevant authorities in the investigation

A 34-year-old lorry driver is currently assisting with police investigations.

Ban on carrying workers in lorries deemed impractical by government

The topic of ferrying migrant workers in the rear of lorries has gotten significant debate among the Singaporean public.

On 26 Feb, then-Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor stated that a ban on this practice would not be practical. She gave costs and a shortage of bus drivers as some of the reasons.

Accidents involving these lorries have resulted in numerous injuries to the migrant worker passengers.

A migrant worker advocacy group has urged the government to offer a 12-month transport subsidy to companies employing migrant workers, aiming to help them transition from using lorries to transport these workers.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News reader.