S’pore Migrant Workers Need Luggage To Return Home, Donate Your Bags In Good Condition

Migrant Workers Require Luggage To Return Home, Donations Appreciated

If you’ve done some decluttering for Chinese New Year (CNY), you’ve probably managed to clear a good amount of your belongings.

Instead of throwing out your unwanted items, you may want to consider recycling or donating them.

Recently, non-profit organisation ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR) shared that they are looking for luggage donations to support migrant workers returning home.

Migrant workers need luggage to return home

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (18 Jan), IRR shared that they are seeking gently-used luggage for migrant workers.

This is to help support workers who are returning home, they explained.

Speaking to MS News, an IRR spokesperson said that they would only accept donated pieces of luggage in excellent condition.

For instance, the wheels, handles, zips, and locks must be in good working condition.

IRR will be issuing the donated luggage to workers who present a plane ticket within a month from now. This ensures that the donated luggage bags are going to workers in need.

If you’re interested in donating your luggage, you can drop them off at IRR’s inspIRRe store. Here’s how to get there:



inspIRRe ItsRainingRaincoats Store

Address: 470 Upper Paya Lebar Road, Singapore 534235

Phone Number: 8101 8187

Opening Hours: 10am-5pm daily (IRR staff are present on weekdays, volunteers are present on weekends and public holidays)

Nearest MRT: Serangoon Station

Socials: Website, Facebook, Instagram

Consider donating your luggage this CNY

If you’re in the middle of CNY spring cleaning and happen to have gently used luggage lying around, do consider donating them to a good cause.

Hopefully, IRR will receive enough luggage donations for the migrant workers who need them.

We also wish the migrant workers who are returning home a safe trip back. We’re sure they’re thankful for the donations.

Featured image adapted from ItsRainingRaincoats on Facebook and Markus Winkler on Unsplash.