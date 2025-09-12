Wildlife photographers lie low at apartment gate in Simei to snap pictures of rare migratory bird

Photographers gathered in Simei to snap shots of rare migratory bird

Bird enthusiasts were pleasantly surprised by recent sightings of a rare migratory bird in Simei.

Determined to capture perfect shots of the colourful bird, some photographers even sprawled on the grass with their cameras in hand.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (10 Sept), a user shared photos of a western hooded pitta, along with behind-the-scenes shots showing the effort photographers took to capture them.

Photographed in lush greenery, the western hooded pitta had a green body with a striking red underbelly.

It also had a splash of turquoise on the side of its wings, a stunning contrast to its dark-coloured head.

The OP revealed that the bird was spotted at the Sunbird View condominium in Simei.

Although it had rained in the morning, bird watchers were unfazed.

Hoping to sneak a glimpse of the creature, the photographers crowded along the peripheral fence and rear gate of the apartment.

While some sat on the ground, others lay flat on the grass with their cameras in hand.

“The bird watchers having a field day,” the OP wrote.

An ‘uncommon migrant’ in Singapore

According to the Bird Society of Singapore, the western hooded pitta is an “uncommon migrant” in Singapore.

It was previously spotted at locations such as Singapore Botanic Gardens, Central Catchment Forest, and Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

Adults feature a black head, green body, and red vent, while juveniles display a brownish plumage and a whitish throat.

Featured image adapted from Ms Gan via Ngai Fatt Kee.