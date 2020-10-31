Singaporean Artist Makes Mini SAF Soldier Figurine With Retro Outfield Gear

National Service (NS) is something that every Singaporean man will go through at some point. This was no exception for an artist, who created mini army figurines out of recyclables.

The retro collection comes complete with outfield gear, which includes rations and a field pack.

Mini army figurines show SAF uniform transition

In a Reddit post, Mr Wilfred Cheah’s son shared about his father’s miniature model series titled the “Transition”. He shared that they were made from recyclables such as cardboard.

The one figurine shows the transition from the army’s ‘Temasek Olive Green’ uniform to ‘Uniform Man’s No 4 Dress Camouflage’.

You can observe the differences between the uniforms in the same figure, as it’s split in half.

In a Facebook post, Mr Cheah shared that the tighter olive green uniform was used between the 70s and 80s.

The uniform was modified in 1977 to be darker and baggier, with more pockets.

The Commando Unit used to wear the camo variant. However, by 1983, all SAF services phased out the Temasek Green uniform in favour for the latter.

Mini army figurines feature retro outfield gear

On top of the model, a field pack accompanies the NSF figurine.

A field pack in those times would have carried items like old-fashioned mess tins with canned food.

There’s also an Entrenchment Tool, which is still a must-have in today’s field pack for shell scrape digging.

We must say are that the tiny but accurate figurines would have taken an immense amount of effort and a sharp attention to detail to create.

The most impressive part is that he uses everyday recycled items to achieve this.

For example, he used a fragile egg shell to craft the helmet.

Skilled artist with attention to detail

Perhaps Mr Cheah’s NS experience has imparted this attention to detail in him, allowing him to be such a proficient artist.

His masterpiece is not only one to behold but also serves to share about a piece of Singapore’s army history.

You can check out more of Mr Cheah’s works here.

