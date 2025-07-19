‘It’s absolute madness’: M’sian minister condemns video of 3-month-old baby being raped sold online

Malaysian Home Minister condemns video of baby being raped

Malaysian Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has expressed disgust over how a video showing a baby being raped was being sold online.

“It’s absolute madness,” said Datuk Seri Saifuddin.

Datuk Seri Saiffudin was speaking at the ministry’s monthly assembly when he condemned the activity.

The minister said that a three-month-old baby was raped and that a video showing the horrific act was subsequently sold online.

Highlighting the severity of the case, the minister emphasised how he was briefed about the case at 12.30am:

If you are briefed at midnight, then it is a major issue.

Minister Saiffudin declined to provide more information on the case, citing unnecessary public alarm.

Malaysia to strengthen police division overseeing women & children sex crimes

The minister also shared plans to strengthen the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Sexual, Women and Child Investigation division’s (D11) intelligence gathering and operational capabilities.

Bukit Aman refers to the Royal Malaysia Police headquarters, with the D11 being formed in 2007.

