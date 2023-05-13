Woman Stands & Waits Only For S’pore Bus To Drive Off, Asks If She Should’ve Flagged It

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Wonders Why Bus Would Drive Off When She’s The Only One Waiting

Those of us who travel by public transportation may have faced this situation before — you stand by the bus bay hoping for a bus to stop, only to see it drive off before your eyes.

That was exactly what a woman encountered recently when she stood up to wait for her bus.

Claiming to be the only person at the stop at the time, she wondered what she may have done wrong.

Commuter shocked to see bus drive off even though she stood up for it

Tiktok user @abercado shared her experience about a week ago on the social media platform.

The short clip shows her seemingly alone at the bus stop, recounting what had just happened to her.

According to the OP, she had been waiting for bus service 2 for about nine minutes when she saw it approaching from the distance.

At the time, she was standing near the front of the bus stop by the roadside.

Assuming that the bus would stop for her, the OP did not see the need to flag it down.

However, instead of stopping, the bus coasted past without even slowing down.

Baffled by the incident, she then asked if it was her fault for not putting her hand out.

Speaking to MS News, the OP shared that she had made the TikTok in a moment of frustration.

At the time, she believed that the bus captain had driven off “on purpose”.

“The bus driver did not pivot towards the bus stop nor slow down but was on the usual driving speed,” she said.

However, the OP noted that it might have been “normal” for the captain to skip the bus stop, given that it’s a quiet one.

Acknowledges that incoming buses should be flagged

Following the video, many who responded to the OP clarified that it was indeed her fault for not flagging down the bus.

One user pointed out that the bus driver may have assumed that she was waiting for a Grab ride or even another bus.

In response to the comment, the OP accepted the point and acknowledged her mistake.

Another commenter also highlighted that although she was at fault, the experience was still a valuable lesson.

Meanwhile, one user agreed with the OP that “some bus driver(s) do it on purpose”.

Hope OP remembers what to do in future

The OP shared with MS News that she usually commutes using the MRT.

When she does have to take the bus, she observed that many would naturally stop if people are standing and waiting, so she usually doesn’t have to flag them down.

Nevertheless, she claimed that she’s well aware of what one must do to get buses to stop. The video was merely her way of expressing her frustration as she thought it was obvious she was waiting for that particular bus, since nobody else was around.

Disappointments aside, the OP has no doubt learnt her lesson from this incident. Hopefully, she’ll remember to stick her hand out to flag a bus next time.

Let this incident be a reminder for other commuters out there too — lest the same thing happen to you.

