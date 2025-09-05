16-year-old girl missing since July 2025, last seen in Sengkang 

Police appealing for information on missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Sengkang

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is appealing for information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Lim Xinyi Jermaine.

The missing girl was last seen on 2 July 2025 in Sengkang.

Last seen near North Vista Secondary School

According to a press statement issued on Friday (5 Sept), the 16-year-old was last seen on 2 July 2025.

Her last known location was in the vicinity of 11 Rivervale Link, which coincides with the address of North Vista Secondary School.

Police appealing for information

The police ask that anyone with information call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online via this link.

All information will be kept confidential.

