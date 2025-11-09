Missing 25-year-old JB woman who works in Singapore found after 4 days, allegedly felt too stressed

25-year-old JB woman who works in Singapore and went missing found safe, family now caring for her

The Johor Bahru (JB) woman who went missing four days ago has been found and returned home safely, as reported earlier today (9 Nov).

“Thank you so much, everyone, for your concern and assistance during this time. We have successfully found Jia Hui,” the missing woman’s cousin wrote on Facebook.

Missing woman sold perfume in Singapore

25-year-old Chong Jia Hui had previously gone missing on 5 Nov, leading to her family putting out a missing person’s alert online. They also made a police report.

According to China Press, Ms Chong works as a perfume retailer in Singapore. Due to her frequent cross-border travels, she rented a unit at R&F Princess Cove, located right next to the Causeway.

At 9.30am on 5 Nov, she left her home and went missing, with her family unable to contact her. Additionally, Ms Chong did not show up to work in Singapore for several days.

Her family described her as single and frugal, who rarely goes out except to head to work.

Family now helping JB woman recover

Ms Chong’s cousin made a social media update at 1.33am on 9 Nov, saying, “She is now home safely.”

“She said that because of unexpected situations recently, she was feeling at a low point and had a lot of psychological stress,” the post explained.

Her family will now be at her side while she slowly recovers.

They also expressed gratitude to the public, friends who shared the missing person’s alert, and media outlets who reported on the story.

“Thank you, everyone, for the support and love. Please stop reposting [the alert], thank you very much.”

Featured image adapted from Queenie Choi on Facebook.