Mister S’pore Wears Merlion-Inspired National Costume For International Pageant, More Dramatic Than Previous Outfit

Mister Singapore Models New National Costume For Mister Global Pageant

Some of you might remember our very own Mister Singapore, Sean Nicholas Sutiono, who gained attention – both good and bad – for his national costume in the Mister International Competition 2022 last year.

Now, Mister Singapore has returned to the spotlight with Mister Global Competition 2023.

And this time, he donned a national costume that is arguably a lot more interesting.

However, his outfit once again received mixed reactions from netizens.

Merlion-inspired national costume

On Saturday (11 Feb), the official Mister Global Facebook page shared photos of the contestants in their national costumes.

This year’s competition took place on that day in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

The participants also wore their extravagant national costumes on stage during the pageant, each showing off the unique traits of their respective countries.

Mister Singapore donned a long white cape with the Singapore skyline drawn at the hem. It also had intricate shoulder pads that were inspired by the iconic Merlion.

He paired the garment with a pair of glittery red pants and sneakers.

Mr Sutiono also shared a video on Instagram of him strutting down the stage proudly, holding up his cloak to reveal the design.

In his caption, he wrote that it was his great honour to represent Singapore “on the ultimate male international pageant stage”.

Singapore costume draws mixed reactions

Facebook page Missosology, which analyses beauty pageants, also shared a photo of Mr Sutiono in his costume, which left some people rather confused.

While netizens largely agreed that this outfit is much better than the one he wore last year, people still seemed to be disappointed.

One user even likened the cloak to curtains.

However, another criticised the immature behaviour of cyber-bullying.

He noted that while Mister Singapore’s outfit was not his favourite, this did not give people the right to throw hate at him.

Let’s be proud of Mister Singapore

While not all of us may have liked Mister Singapore’s outfit, we should still be proud of him for representing us on a global stage.

It is not easy to participate in an international pageant, let alone receive criticism instead of support from your own country.

Let’s show Mister Singapore our support and wish him all the best for his next pageant.

