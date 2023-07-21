S’porean Model Is Also A Vegetable Seller, Wants To Keep The Family Business Going

25-Year-Old Male Model In Singapore Also Sells Vegetables For A Living

Think ‘model‘ and the image of flashing lights and glitzy runways come to mind.

For one such male model in Singapore, that life is only half of his reality — since he sells vegetables when he’s not in front of the camera.

25-year-old Bryan Yap spoke to Our Grandfather Story (OGS) about his experience juggling two jobs which are opposites.

While he’s passionate about both trades, Bryan shared that he’d pick being a vegetable seller, when push comes to shove.

Shares what it’s like to be both a model & a vegetable seller

Bryan is well aware of the differences between his two jobs and the way people perceive each trade.

“I would say, people tend to look down on selling vegetables… the more dirty, hot, labour-intensive kind of job,” he said.

He then compared it to the glamour associated with modelling.

Speaking to OGS, Bryan confessed that he was “initially embarrassed” to share that he’s a vegetable seller as he assumed that people would be “judgemental” in the modelling world.

Bryan soon discovered that most are quite open.

Most importantly, the 25-year-old came to realise that he was better off without the negative energy.

If people cannot accept me for what I do or if they say selling vegetables is a low-class job, I also don’t need that kind of people in my life, right?

Was scouted at 16 years old

Bryan’s modelling career started when he was scouted by Now Model Management at 16 years old.

As a student, he juggled school and magazine shoots every once in a while.

Now that he has more time though, Bryan takes on any modelling job that comes his way and diligently goes for casting calls.

While driving his lorry after delivering some produce, he shared that one of his goals is to walk for a big brand outside of Singapore.

Wants to sell vegetables to continue his family’s legacy

As one would imagine, juggling two demanding jobs does take its toll.

However, Bryan explained that he’d rather do this than work in “a nice office job”.

“I’m passionate about both jobs,” he said. “Let’s say, if I have to choose… of course I will choose the family business.”

Bryan is the third generation of vegetable sellers in his family.

His grandfather started the business and he hopes to continue the family’s legacy.

Doing his family proud as a model & vegetable seller

For Bryan, he plans to do both jobs as long as neither affects the other in any way.

Seeing someone young like him pursue very different paths while making fruitful careers out of both is definitely inspiring.

We wish Bryan all the best in running his vegetable business and hope to see him represent Singapore soon on international runways.

Featured image adapted from Our Grandfather Story on Facebook.