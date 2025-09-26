Collective action necessary to counter youth radicalisation, important to identify vulnerable individuals: MOE

MOE says schools will continue working with parents & community to prevent youth radicalisation

In a forum letter response on Wednesday (24 Sept), the Ministry of Education (MOE) acknowledged the importance of a “whole-of-society” effort to combat youth radicalisation in Singapore.

The reply was made in response to a forum letter highlighting concerns over the multifaceted nature of extremist narratives today and the need for a collective approach to counter them.

The response also came a few weeks after a Restriction Order (RO) was issued against a 14-year-old who was self-radicalised by extremist narratives online.

MOE works with MHA & ISD to host counter-radicalisation outreach activities

The education ministry stated that it aims to help students develop critical thinking skills from a young age. This will enable them to discern the reliability of the information they are exposed to and be vigilant against harmful content.

Through Character and Citizenship Education, students develop empathy and respect for others. They also learn how to identify risks online and approach the Internet safely and responsibly.

Additionally, secondary school students learn about the negative impact of extreme ideas, prejudice, and stereotypes in societies through history and social studies lessons.

These classes also promote racial and religious harmony.

Additionally, MOE works with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Internal Security Department (ISD) to host counter-radicalisation outreach activities.

These activities help to “sensitise” teachers, school counsellors, student welfare officers, and students to the signs of radicalisation, as well as educate them on the importance of early reporting.

Combined effort across society needed to combat radicalisation

MOE also acknowledged that collective action across society is needed to combat radicalisation.

As such, it will continue working closely with parents and the wider community to identify those who are vulnerable to the influence of extremist propaganda.

In doing so, the relevant authorities can guide and support these affected individuals.

Radicalisation among youths a growing concern

MOE was responding to a forum letter published in July titled “Preventing radicalisation demands a whole-of-society effort“.

In the letter, the writer cited the 2025 edition of the Singapore Terrorism Threat Assessment Report, which stated that the time needed for self-radicalisation has halved over the past decade.

The writer also elaborated on how extremist narratives can be found in platforms that youths regularly use.

As such, he called for a “whole-of-society effort” to combat this evolving threat.

MOE’s statement also came three weeks after ISD issued an RO against a 14-year-old boy.

The Secondary Three student had reportedly been self-radicalised online by a “salad bar” of extremist ideologies.

“He was a staunch supporter of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, but concurrently subscribed to anti-Semitic beliefs espoused in far-right extremist ideologies, and identified as an incel,” said ISD.

