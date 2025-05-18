Tourist molests 12-year-old girl at Jalan Besar Swimming Complex & DMs her on Instagram, gets 3 months in jail

Tourist molests 12-year-old girl & follows her at Jalan Besar Swimming Complex, apologises to her family

A 25-year-old tourist received a jail sentence on 16 May for molesting a 12-year-old girl at Jalan Besar Swimming Complex.

The incident occurred on 31 March at around 5.50pm, when the victim was at the complex with her aunt, uncle, and five cousins.

She was in one of the pools with the accused, an Indian national named Pramender.

The victim had noticed Pramender staring at her as she exited the pool. She then wrapped herself in a towel and walked to the female toilet with her belongings.

Pramender followed her to the entrance of the toilet and requested that she follow his account on Instagram.

When she refused, he grabbed her phone, which was unlocked, and used her Instagram account to follow him.

During this, he also hugged her with his left arm around her shoulder and neck. Pramender’s arm came directly into contact with parts of her bare skin.

The accused subsequently asked the shocked victim to go into the female toilet with him. With his arm around her, he pulled her towards the entrance but let go after she put up resistance.

Tourist repeatedly messaged & called 12-year-old girl

Pramender entered the female toilet by himself and called for her to join him, but she walked away instead.

He went into the male restroom and tried again. Afterwards, he sat on a bench outside the male restroom and called for her to sit beside him. She rejected him both times.

Finding two cousins beside a pool, she told them about what had occurred and asked a female cousin to accompany her to the toilet.

Pramender followed both girls and loitered outside the female toilet entrance. A male cousin then blocked him from entering and demanded that he leave.

While waiting for her, Pramender sent the victim 13 Instagram direct messages (DMs) and two audio calls, all within less than five minutes.

The messages included: “Waiting for you”, “please outside meet”, “u brother waiting”, “reply please”, and “I like u”.

Pramender eventually walked away from the scene.

The victim and her cousin reported the encounter to a lifeguard, and her mother reported the molestation to the police at 11pm that day.

The police then arrested Pramender on 2 April.

Prosecutor highlights young age of victim

In court, on 16 May, the accused pleaded guilty to one charge of molesting a child under 14 and another for attempting to procure the commission of an indecent act by a child.

The judge also took a third charge of trespassing into consideration.

The prosecutor stated that Pramender caused sexual exploitation and harm to the young and vulnerable 12-year-old.

“There were clear, intentional and repeated attempts to procure some type of sexual gratification from the victim. He even attempted to pull her into the toilet,” the prosecution stated.

As such, they sought two to three months in jail for the defendant.

Defendant claims he has to take care of his mother with cancer

During mitigation, the unrepresented Pramender apologised through a translator, adding that he had already done so with the girl’s family.

He asked the judge for forgiveness, claiming his mother was a cancer patient and thus, he wanted to return to India as soon as possible.

District Judge Chay called Pramender’s acts persistent and predatory, highlighting the victim’s young age.

He added that the situation might have gone worse if the victim’s cousins were not present to aid her.

Ultimately, Judge Chay sentenced the 25-year-old Pramender to three months in jail.

Also read: Cleaner jailed 11 months for molesting 10-year-old girl twice on primary school grounds

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from doidam10 on Canva, for illustration purposes only, and court documents via CNA.