MS Unsolved: The cold-blooded shooting of ‘mamasan’ Mona Koh at Katong in 1994

MS Unsolved: The shooting at Katong People’s Complex that left Mona Koh paralysed

On 15 October 1994, Mona Koh, a prominent figure in Singapore’s nightlife scene at the time, was ambushed and shot twice at the lift lobby of the now-defunct Katong People’s Complex.

One of the bullets struck her spine, leaving her permanently wheelchair-bound.

Several theories have circulated over the years, with some speculating that it was an assassination attempt by a vengeful competitor or an enemy from the underworld, given Mdm Koh’s influential position.

Others suggest it may have been a revenge hit linked to personal or financial disputes.

Mona Kah was dubbed Singapore’s most successful mamasan

At 46 years old, Mdm Koh was reportedly regarded as a top ‘mamasan’ who had been in the nightclub circuit for 15 years.

Often referred to as the ‘Queen of the Nightclubs’, the Singaporean of Indonesian descent began her career in a hair salon while moonlighting as a social escort.

She started work as a nightclub hostess in 1970 before becoming a mamasan in her 20s.

By the early 1980s, Mdm Koh was operating a club single-handedly and was soon regarded as one of the longest-reigning mamasans in the high-turnover industry.

To many women, joining her circle was not just about status — it was a gateway to Singapore’s most influential businessmen.

Her reputation for connecting girls with the city’s wealthiest clients made her one of the most sought-after mamasans in town.

However, Mdm Koh’s glamorous life would take a violent turn one fateful evening in October 1994.

The attack left her paralysed from the waist down

Around 7.40pm on 15 October 1994, while waiting at the ground floor lift lobby of Katong People’s Complex, Mdm Koh was attacked by an unknown hitman, who fired two gunshots at her — one in the face and one in the back.

The gunman, who had used a .38 Smith & Wesson revolver, fled through a side exit near the lifts following the attack.

Despite her injuries, Mdm Koh remained conscious and was rushed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH), where she underwent emergency surgery.

Doctors successfully removed the bullet from her face. However, the second shot shattered a spinal bone, leaving her paralysed from the waist down.

Weak and worried that her hitman might return, Mdm Koh told her father to take care of her adopted children — a 10-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl.

“I don’t understand why anyone would want to kill me,” she said.

Police guarded her hospital room around the clock, screening visitors as she made her recovery.

Following the attack, Mdm Koh confirmed that she did not recognise her attacker, who was described as a slim, dark-complexioned Chinese man with short hair.

She was discharged from SGH after 40 days, though permanently paralysed.

Police rule out robbery

While Mdm Koh told the press that she has no enemies, it was also revealed that she frequently gambled at the Turf Club and casinos aboard ships.

Reports suggest that the attack was an act of revenge, connected to her gambling activities.

Additionally, as a top mamasan with a large group of girls under her, it is possible that a vengeful competitor wanted her out of the picture for business reasons.

Police ruled out robbery as her handbag, which had contained S$3,000, was left untouched during the attack.

Man that shot Mona Koh still at large, mall no longer exists

As reported by The Straits Times (ST) in 2010, Mdm Koh, who was 62 years old at that time, continued to work as a mamasan despite being wheelchair-bound.

She lived with a bullet lodged between her spine and liver, enduring chronic pain and requiring daily medication.

“The gunman should be satisfied now. He was so vicious, and now that I’m paralysed, I’ve lost everything. He should be happy,” she said in an interview.

As Katong continues to develop into a safe and modern residential and lifestyle hub, Mdm Koh’s case remains unsolved.

Katong People’s Complex, the scene of the crime, has been replaced twice by Katong Mall and then i12 Katong.

It has been more than 30 years since Mdm Koh was shot, but despite police efforts, the perpetrator has never been brought to justice.

