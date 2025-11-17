Monitor lizard eats one of its own kind in Sungei Buloh, prey likely killed in mating fight

Photographer spots monitor lizard cannibalism in Sungei Buloh on 15 Nov

Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve recently became the scene of nature’s gory reality when a monitor lizard was seen devouring another of its own kind in an act of cannibalism.

The carcass, believed to have been the loser of an earlier territorial or mating fight, was torn apart in full view of event photographer Simo, who later shared photos and videos of the grisly encounter on Facebook.

3m-long monitor lizard tears open prey

Simo, founder of photography and videography business PixellenceSG, told MS News that he encountered the sight “deep inside Sungei Buloh” early in the afternoon on 15 Nov.

“I was just walking and happened to notice that there was a relatively large monitor lizard standing on another carcass,” he recalled, estimating the predator to be about three metres long.

A closer look revealed that the dead creature was also a monitor lizard, roughly two metres in length.

As the reptile began biting into its meal, flies hovered above and crows called from the surrounding trees.

Third monitor lizard spotted nearby, suspected to be killer

Before a growing group of onlookers, the living lizard used its teeth and sharp claws to tear open the carcass.

It then dug into the body and pulled out thick, fleshy chunks.

Simo said a small crowd gathered once they noticed him filming.

The reptile, seemingly unbothered by all the attention, continued ripping long strips of innards from its meal.

“I suspect the dead monitor lizard died because of a fight over mating rights or territory, as there was another large monitor lizard some distance away with injuries to its mouth,” he added.

Monitor lizards help keep ecosystems clean

Simo described the scene as a “surreal experience” that offered an intimate look at the brutal realities of wildlife.

“It felt harsh, but it’s part of how the ecosystem stays clean,” he said, noting that monitor lizards often act as scavengers in their habitat, even when that means consuming their own species.

He added that the feeding lasted for more than an hour.

One Facebook commenter remarked that any leftover remains would likely be cleared by noisy crows and ants soon after.

Featured image adapted from Simo on Facebook.