Monitor lizard loudly defecates on Hougang PCN, runny poop flows down path

An early morning encounter with a monitor lizard in Hougang took a crappy turn when the reptile suddenly decided to lighten its load.

The incident occurred at around 6.45am last Saturday (7 Sept).

Swimming coach Harry Sim told MS News that he witnessed the explosive incident while he was going about his morning workout along Hougang Park Connector Network (PCN).

Photographer backs off after sudden defecation

He spotted the monitor lizard, which measured about 1.5 metres in length, while on the path.

As a wildlife lover, Mr Sim quickly started taking a video. The footage showed the lizard casually strolling on the connector.

Another curious passer-by stepped closer to film it on his phone. Suddenly, the monitor lizard emptied its bowels with a loud sound.

It released chunks of faeces alongside runny yellow liquid that flowed down the width of the footpath.

The passerby in white stepped back in shock at the sudden defecation and moved away.

Mr Sim told MS News that the monitor lizard crawled slowly back into the bushes after finishing its business.

“I wasn’t expecting it to pass motion so suddenly,” the swim coach laughed. “It was quite loud and a lot!”

He explained that it was his first time seeing a monitor lizard defecate, and that he was amazed rather than disgusted.

“Luckily, the other guy who was filming it didn’t step on it,” Mr Sim remarked.

Netizens joked that monitor lizard needed Po Chai pills

Wildlife enthusiasts in the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group had a good laugh at the ‘nature call’.

One netizen joked that the lizard had diarrhoea and needed some Po Chai Pills.

Another Facebook user said the sudden pooping was meant as a warning for the other man to keep his distance.

A third user jokingly called for the monitor lizard’s ‘owner’ to pick up after their pet.

Judging by the viscosity, though, they would probably need to rinse it off instead.

