Huge monitor lizard eats stingray at MacRitchie Reservoir, onlooker calls it ‘Nat Geo moment’

Sambal stingray for breakfast.

Onlookers at MacRitchie Reservoir were treated to the sight of a large monitor lizard dragging a stingray out of the water to eat.

Source: rajarajshots on Instagram

25-year-old veterinary student Navaraj Rajendran told MS News that he came across the animals at 10.15am on 20 July.

While walking along the boardwalk, he saw the monitor lizard emerging from the reservoir waters with the dead stingray in its mouth.

Image courtesy of Navaraj Rajendran

He estimated the monitor lizard to be around two to two-and-a-half metres long, calling it the largest one he had ever seen.

Asian water monitors usually grow to around three metres at maximum, Mr Navaraj claimed.

Image courtesy of Navaraj Rajendran

Its stingray meal was fittingly big too, at approximately a metre across in width.

Monitor lizard leaves when crowd shows up to watch

The monitor lizard dragged the stingray to around two to three metres away from the boardwalk, where a small crowd gathered to watch.

Apparently too shy, the lizard stopped eating and pulled its food further away from the “prying” eyes of onlookers.

Source: rajarajshots on Instagram

When the crowd dispersed, it continued its meal.

Mr Navaraj’s videos showed the huge reptile quite literally stuffing its face with the stingray.

Source: rajarajshots on Instagram

Eventually, a second crowd gathered, causing the monitor lizard to change its meal order to takeaway instead.

With stingray in tow, the reptile vanished back into the reservoir.

Stingray possibly killed by fishing hook

Mr Navaraj told MS News that he didn’t see if the monitor lizard killed the stingray.

He pointed out that there appeared to be a fishing line coming out of the stingray’s mouth and suggested that as the actual cause of death.

Image courtesy of Navaraj Rajendran

Other than shock at the sizes of the animals, Mr Navaraj also felt surprise at how close the monitor lizard got to him.

“I think all of us at the boardwalk had a real-life ‘Nat Geo moment’.”

In an Instagram post, Mr Navaraj jokingly hoped that he hadn’t used up all his luck coming across the encounter.

Source: rajarajshots on Instagram

Featured image adapted from rajarajshots on Instagram.

