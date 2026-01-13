Monkey allegedly disturbs petrol station customers in Penang, behaves in firefighter’s arms when captured

Monkey captured for allegedly disturbing petrol station customers

Most people would be terrified when encountering free-roaming monkeys. These include customers at a Shell petrol station in Jalan Kelawai, Georgetown, Penang, who were allegedly “disturbed” by a dusky leaf monkey, or lotong, recently.

Due to this, several respondents from the Bagan Jermal Fire and Rescue Station went to the scene to capture it.

However, the monkey appeared innocent and well-behaved in a firefighter’s arms after it was caught, as seen in a TikTok post on Tuesday (13 Jan).

Monkey behaves in firefighter’s arms

In the video, one of the firefighters is seen cradling the monkey in his arms as other officers fawn over it.

While it had conducted mischief just moments earlier, it laid there quietly as it received affection.

The firefighter explained that the monkey had pulled a customer’s leg, presumably trying to climb it.

Despite its antics, the officers noted that the monkey is “very affectionate” and behaves “like a person”.

Notably, they were also treating the small primate like a baby and speaking to it as such.

The firefighter holding the monkey even asked, “If I massage it, will it burp?”

After catching the animal, firefighters released it into its natural habitat.

Netizens believe monkey was just asking for food

Taken by the monkey’s cuteness, many netizens expressed that they find it hard to believe that it had been causing mischief.

Some noted that the animal looked like the firefighter’s child by the way he was holding it, with one user jokingly telling the officer to adopt it.

Meanwhile, others believe that since lotongs are usually docile, he may have only pulled on the customer’s leg to ask for food.

A user added that monkeys are left with no choice but to take food from humans as their natural habitats have been turned into oil palm plantations.

