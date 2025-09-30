Monkey eats huat kueh on overhead bridge in Bukit Timah while lepak-ing & watching cars go by

Monkey chills on overhead bridge while snacking on huat kueh

A monkey was recently seen eating a huat kueh (Chinese steamed rice flour cake) while resting on an overheard bridge in Bukit Timah.

Perched above the traffic, the monkey calmly watched as cars went by, unbothered even as humans approached.

A netizen took to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group on Monday (29 Sept) to share a video of the lepak-ing monkey.

Monkey snack on huat kuey the size of its head

Based on the surroundings, the video was taken on the overhead bridge connecting Rifle Range Nature Park and Beauty World Shopping Centre.

The monkey, perched on the railing, was spotted clutching a red huat kueh nearly the size of its head.

It faced the road, calmly watching the traffic below while chewing its food.

Even as the OP got closer, the monkey remained unfazed.

In his caption, the OP added that he “heard” the monkey had eaten a pomegranate earlier.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Lepak-ing monkey leave netizens amused

The monkey amused netizens with its carefree disposition.

Joking that huat kueh is a popular snack for wildlife during the seventh lunar month, a user applauded the monkey’s “leisurely” eating style.

Another netizen even thanked the monkey for eating the huat kueh, which would have otherwise gone to waste.

Meanwhile, others were concerned that the cake might not be appropriate for the monkey’s health.

Some went as far as to say that the monkey might get a “stomachache” due to the kueh’s sugar content.

Public advised to maintain distance from monkeys

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), monkeys are fringe animals and sometimes explore areas beyond the nature reserve.

Members of the public are advised not to feed monkeys and to maintain a respectful distance from them.

