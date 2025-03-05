Monkey in Thailand snatches tourist’s phone & takes hilarious video selfie

Monkey in Thailand snatches tourist’s phone & films closeup video selfie

Cases of monkeys snatching objects and food from their human counterparts are not uncommon.

Recently, a tourist was visiting a hill in Thailand when a monkey snatched her handphone away.

The startling encounter quickly turned into a hilarious one as the monkey filmed itself and its surroundings using the camera’s selfie mode.

A video documenting the epic encounter has since gone viral on TikTok.

Tourist attempts to retrieve phone, monkey runs up tree with it

Two French tourists were visiting Monkey Hill in Phuket, Thailand when they came face to face with a curious monkey.

The phone belonged to a lady clad in pink activewear who appeared flabbergasted.

When she slowly tried to walk towards the monkey to retrieve her phone, it dashed up a tree with the phone in hand.

Monkey films itself in hilarious video selfie

The TikTok video then cuts to a short segment of the monkey unknowingly filming its face using the phone’s selfie mode.

It then turned the phone to film the surroundings as well.

Local man retrieved phone from monkey

At the end of the video, the lady was seen seated on the pavement while a man chased the monkey off her back.

Another man was seen heroically retrieving her phone from the monkey who climbed the tree.

Netizens were amused by the monkey’s ‘vlog’

The video has gone viral with over 575,000 views and nearly 60,000 likes at the time of writing.

One TikTok user laughed at the way the monkey was “vlogging”.

Another joked that the money had already created a Facebook account by the time the phone was retrieved.

In a hilarious turn of events, the OP changed her profile picture to a selfie screenshot of the monkey.

