Monkey in India steals over S$1K from unattended motorcycle & throws cash into crowd

Monkey in India ‘makes it rain’ for crowd after taking over S$1,000 in cash from parked motorcyle

A monkey in India recently made a crowd of people outside a government building very happy when it suddenly threw cash everywhere after stealing a bag containing 80,000 rupees (S$1,170) from a motorcycle.

According to DNA India, the incident took place around 1pm on Tuesday (26 Aug) in Uttar Pradesh.

Money rains down from tree

A recording of the incident quickly went viral online. In the clip, a crowd forms to watch as cash suddenly rains down from a large tree.

People can be seen hurrying to snatch the cash falling from the sky, with some even climbing onto a roof to do it.

According to reports, the culprit responsible for the sudden boon, a monkey, had gotten into the storage compartment of a motorcycle parked outside a nearby government office.

It found a bag holding 80,000 rupees (S$1,170) in cash and, after climbing up a tree, began throwing bills everywhere.

Cash owners was doing paperwork at office

Meanwhile, the people who actually owned the cash were busy taking care of land registration.

The father and son duo were with their lawyer inside the office when they discovered the chaos ensuing as a result of their money.

According to India TV, the pair were only able to recover 52,000 rupees (S$760). The remainder had been snatched by passersby when the monkey began rummaging through the sack from the tree.

The incident has also led to discussion online about preventing animal nuisance within government grounds.

Featured image adapted from @bstvlive on X.