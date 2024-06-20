‘Kampung’ of monkeys spotted along Lorong Halus Red Bridge

‘Kampung’ monkeys spotted along Lorong Halus Red Bridge on 17 June

While crossing Lorong Halus Red Bridge in Punggol on Monday (17 June) afternoon, a man came across a massive platoon of about 100 monkeys.

Speaking to MS News, Mr Anderson Ng shared that he was “pleasantly surprised” by the huge troop, which apparently included the usual monkeys’ extended families.

Monkeys paraded from Punggol End to Lorong Halus

On Wednesday (19 June), Mr Ng took to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group to share the encounter at the bridge.

In his caption, the 60-year-old noted that it was the first time he had encountered an entire “kampung of monkeys ‘moving house'”.

He added that he spotted the monkeys crossing Lorong Halus Red Bridge at about 3pm that day.

Mr Ng, who regularly visits the area for birding, told MS News that he spent 10 to 15 minutes observing the troop.

He shared that he particularly enjoyed seeing the parent monkeys carrying their babies as they made their way across the bridge.

Another picture showing two juvenile monkeys at play also stood out to him.

Mr Ng shared that he had only seen up to 20 to 30 monkeys at the nearby Coney Island before this encounter.

Kept safe distance away from monkeys

Mr Ng also pointed out that there were a few people crossing the bridge at the time, including some children who were “enjoying the sight”.

He remarked that most were wary of the monkeys being potentially aggressive and thus did not disturb them.

As for himself, Mr Ng said he made sure to keep a safe distance from the animals.

The 60-year-old also said that he kept away his water bottle and plastic bags containing food for precautionary reasons.

Featured image adapted from Anderson Ng on Facebook