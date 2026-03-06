Montfort Junior School to become co-ed school from 2028, Montfort Secondary by 2034

Montfort Junior School to admit girls from 2028

The all-boys Montfort Junior School (MJS) will begin admitting girls from 2028, marking a major change for the Catholic institution in Hougang.

The first cohort of girls will be able to apply during the 2027 Primary 1 registration exercise.

School leaders shared the plans with parents and alumni at a townhall meeting held at the school on 4 March, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

The move could eventually extend to Montfort Secondary School (MSS), which may also become co-educational by 2034 or earlier.

MOE discussing implementation with school

According to ST, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on 5 March that it had been informed of the plans by the St Gabriel’s Foundation, which oversees six schools including the Montfort institutions.

MOE said it is currently discussing implementation details with the foundation.

MJS confirmed it had informed the ministry of its plans.

“We are in discussion with MOE on the implementation details and have been engaging stakeholders on this,” the school said.

Both MOE and the school did not respond to queries about the number of girls to be admitted or the reasons behind the transition.

Part of broader trend of single-sex schools going co-ed

The Montfort schools will join several single-sex schools in Singapore that have moved towards co-education.

For instance, Canossa Convent Primary School, previously an all-girls school, became co-ed in 2019.

Meanwhile, the primary section of Maris Stella High School will admit girls from 2027, and Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) announced in 2023 that it will become co-ed when it relocates to Tengah in 2030.

Both Montfort schools are government-aided Catholic institutions located in Hougang.

MJS typically offers about 150 to 280 Primary 1 places each year.

Discussions about transition began in 2019

The possibility of going co-ed had first been discussed in 2019, ST reported.

Mr Dennis Ho, a member of the MSS management committee, said the St Gabriel’s Foundation had convened a committee to explore how its schools could better align with evolving educational needs.

At the townhall, parents and alumni asked how the school would support boys during the transition.

Questions were also raised about possible changes to teaching methods, discipline standards, uniforms, and facilities such as toilets, as well as how alumni concerns would be addressed.

School says discipline and standards will remain

Responding to the concerns, school leaders said plans include stronger pastoral support, teaching adjustments, and infrastructure upgrades.

According to ST, Mr Mark Tay, chairman of the MSS management committee, said a co-ed environment would better reflect the diversity students encounter later in life.

He said students would develop “the emotional intelligence, communication skills and mutual respect necessary for a diverse society”.

The change would allow students to “learn to see beyond their own experiences”, he added.

Mr Tay also said the school would remain committed to discipline and high standards as it makes the transition.

Classrooms, he said, will continue to be “focused, respectful and safe for all students”.

MS News has reached out to Montfort School for comment.

