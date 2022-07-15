More Thundery Showers Expected In 2nd Half Of July, Some Warm Days Still Likely

More Thundery Showers In 2nd Half Of July Compared With 1st Half Of The Month

July started off as a warm month, in contrast to the wet weather that ended June.

This might have caused Singaporeans to hang up their umbrellas, expecting the relatively dry weather to continue.

However, our climate has taken a sharp turn again — thundery showers are expected to return in the second half of the month.

Despite that, a few warm days are still likely.

More thundery showers for July in morning & afternoon

In a weather advisory on Friday (15 Jul), the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) predicted more thundery showers for the rest of July.

This is compared with the first half of the month, which had below-average rainfall.

The short-duration showers are mainly expected in the late morning and afternoon on most days.

These showers will be over a few parts of the island, and accompanied by thunder at times.

Thundery showers in July could be heavy

The thundery showers in the second half of July could be heavy on some days, the MSS said.

This would be due to strong heating of land in the daytime, as well as convergence of winds over Singapore and nearby.

On some days, the thundery showers will also extend to the pre-dawn hours and morning. The islandwide rain will be accompanied by occasional gusty winds.

That’ll be caused by Sumatra squalls, the agency added.

More rain due to monsoon

The increased rainfall for the rest of July will be due to the monsoon rain band lying close to the Equator, the MSS explained.

With the prevailing Southwest Monsoon conditions continuing over Singapore and the rest of equatorial Southeast Asia, low-level winds will keep on blowing from the southeast or southwest.

This will bring above-average rainfall expected for the second fortnight of the month.

However, on the first few days of these two weeks, “generally fair and warm conditions” are predicted.

That’s because dry air will be present over Singapore, leading to stable atmospheric conditions.

Some warm days ahead

In true Singapore fashion, more rain doesn’t necessarily mean cooler temperatures.

The MSS predicts a few warm days ahead. On these days, the daily high could even go above 34°C.

On most days, though, the daily temperature will be between 24 and 33°C.

On a few days, this range might be lowered by the wet weather by 1°C, to between 23 and 32°C.

Warm & humid at night

At night, relatively warm and humid temperatures may be experienced sometimes, so be sure to crank up the AC.

This will happen when southeast winds blow moist air from the sea towards land.

The lowest night-time temperature is forecast to be as high as 28°C.

This will be felt especially at the east and south coasts of Singapore.

Less rain in 1st half of July

The wet weather to come will be more keenly felt as Singapore had less rain in the first half of July, compared to the second half of June.

The greatest anomaly was found in Tengah, where the rainfall was 92% below average.

Notably, however, moderate to heavy rain fell across many parts on Singapore on 10 Jul.

On that day, 40.8mm of rain was recorded around Upper Peirce Reservoir area — the highest daily total rainfall in the first half of July.

There were also a few hot days during the fortnight, with the mercury exceeding 34°C on five days.

The daily maximum temperature was between 31.1 and 34.8°C.

Even at night, the minimum temperature went above 27°C several times.

Prepare for wet & warm weather

The return of thundery showers might delight wet-weather lovers, but the accompanying heat might also inconvenience some.

While we’ll be tempted to dress lightly for the heat, an umbrella is also needed almost every day for the likely downpours.

Thus, do plan your activities accordingly in expectation of the wet and warm climate.

Featured image adapted from Stanley Chee on Facebook.