Mother in Taiwan charged for death of 21-year-old daughter, confined her in bathroom for 2 years

A horrific case of parental cruelty in Taichung, Taiwan, has led to the detention of a 50-year-old woman and her husband after their 21-year-old daughter died from chronic malnutrition due to prolonged confinement in a bathroom.

On 25 Sept 2025, the body of 21-year-old Ms Chen was discovered in her family’s home after her father, Chen, noticed a foul odour.

Upon investigation, police found that the young woman had been confined by her mother, Zhan, in Jan 2023, reports ET Today.

Daughter confined in order to lose weight

The confinement began when Zhan, unhappy with her daughter’s cleaning habits and daily routine, forced her to drop out of high school.

According to The Liberty News, Zhan was obsessed with Ms Chen’s appearance and told her to exercise and lose weight during her captivity, even though Ms Chen’s weight was within the normal range.

Zhan restricted her daughter’s meals, only providing two insufficient meals a day while the rest of the family ate normally.

Over the course of two years, Ms Chen’s health deteriorated as she suffered from severe malnutrition and weight loss.

By the time of her death, she had dropped to a shocking 30kg.

The lack of food and care led to Ms Chen’s death from multiple organ failure, which occurred on 21 Sept 2025.

Father refused to help daughter before death

Despite knowing about his daughter’s suffering, Ms Chen’s father failed to act.

According to China Times, he once found a key to his daughter’s bathroom door and managed to unlock it.

Upon seeing him, the emaciated 21-year-old burst into tears and cried, “Dad, you finally came.”

However, instead of rescuing her or calling for help, Chen simply looked at her and closed the door again, fearing his wife’s reaction.

Zhan later discovered that her husband had opened the door and scolded him severely, leaving him to submit without resistance.

Victim allegedly targeted over resemblance to mother-in-law

A report revealed that in 2002, Zhan made headlines for detaining and beating her own mother-in-law.

At the time, she was reportedly filmed kneeling and apologising before cameras.

Local rumours suggest that Zhan targeted Ms Chen specifically because the girl’s facial features strongly resembled the mother-in-law she despised.

Both parents facing charges

Zhan has been charged under Article 302 of the Criminal Code for unlawful detention for more than seven days, accompanied by cruelty resulting in death, as well as relevant offences under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act.

Meanwhile, the father, Chen, has been charged with abetting aggravated unlawful detention and domestic violence crimes.

The Taichung District Court has ruled that the case will be tried by a Lay Judge (Citizen Judge) court, allowing ordinary citizens to participate in the sentencing.

