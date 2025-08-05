‘I want to save my son’: 90-year-old mother in China studies law to defend man accused of extortion

90-year-old mother studies law to defend son in court

A 90-year-old woman in China has moved many with her unwavering determination to defend her son in court, going as far as studying criminal law on her own despite her advanced age and poor eyesight.

Her son, Mr Lin, 57, was arrested in March 2023 and accused of extortion involving 117 million yuan (approximately S$21 million).

He is the controlling shareholder of two gas supply and transport companies in Zhejiang Province.

Prosecutors allege that between 2014 and 2017, Mr Lin and his company’s finance officer, Ms Li, coerced the head of a shipbuilding giant into making the payment.

The pair had reportedly used reports of the company’s tax and invoice violations as leverage.

However, Mr Lin’s legal team argues that the case is a civil dispute that is being wrongfully criminalised.

They claim Mr Lin was merely trying to recover debts owed to his companies and compensation for business losses, and that the whistleblowing actions were lawful and backed by legitimate claims.

Braves a typhoon to appear in court

Madam He, who has only a junior high school education, was undeterred by her lack of formal legal training.

After her son’s arrest, she purchased books on criminal law, studying them daily with the aid of a magnifying glass.

She reportedly wakes at 4am each day to read and frequently visits the court to review case documents, rain or shine.

On 30 July, as a typhoon swept across the region, Madam He appeared at Zhoushan Intermediate People’s Court alongside her son’s lawyer to attend the hearing.

Due to safety restrictions, only about 10 direct family members were allowed in the courtroom, with others watching a livestream on the second floor.

When Mr Lin entered in handcuffs, Madam He held back tears as she scrutinised her son’s condition and read through legal documents using her magnifying glass.

Even after feeling unwell in the afternoon and having her blood pressure spike to 190, she refused to leave the courtroom.

‘He is my only son, I must do everything I can’

Speaking to reporters, Madam He said Mr Lin is the youngest of her three children and her only son.

Three of her grandchildren have graduated from prestigious universities, with one still a minor.

She did not want to burden the younger generation with the case, which is why she chose to take the stand herself.

“I know I’m old, but he is my son. I must do everything I can to defend him,” she said tearfully. “I’m a mother. I want to save my son. If he’s guilty, he should be sentenced accordingly. But if he’s not, I hope he can return home soon.”

