Single mother in China found dead at home, 2-year-old child left with her body for days

2-year-old child left unattended for days after mother dies suddenly at home

A 28-year-old single mother from China’s Zhejiang province was found dead in her home, with her two-year-old child left alone with her body for several days.

According to the Cangnan County Public Security Bureau in Wenzhou, the woman unexpectedly passed away at home on Sunday (17 Aug).

Her young son, unable to seek help, reportedly stayed with her body for at least two or three days until concerned neighbours noticed an unusual odour and called the police.

Child taken to hospital, no injuries found

Upon arrival, officers found the child in a distressed state with bodily waste residue on him.

He was immediately transported to a hospital for a check-up and was found to be physically unharmed, with no signs of injury.

After the incident, local authorities, including the Cangnan County Women’s Federation, police station, and town government, intervened to ensure the child’s well-being, prioritising his maternal uncle for temporary care arrangements.

Efforts are underway to contact the child’s father, who works away from home and has been separated from the mother for several months.

Returned to his father for care

The local police confirmed that the mother, who was divorced, had been living with her son.

After being evaluated at the hospital, the child was returned to his father’s care.

Authorities continue to provide follow-up support, and investigations into the cause of the mother’s death are ongoing.

The authorities also urged the public to respect the deceased, protect the child’s privacy, refrain from sharing images or videos, and avoid spreading false information to help maintain a responsible online environment.

