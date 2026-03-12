Mother in Japan drowns 29-year-old disabled daughter in tub of water out of concern for her future

Mother drowns her disabled daughter over pessimism about her future

A 59-year-old mother in Japan was arrested for drowning her 29-year-old disabled daughter.

According to TBS News, the mother confessed to the act, citing concerns over her daughter’s future and her own inability to care for her bedridden child in the long term.

Mum confesses to drowning her daughter

The incident took place on 8 March, when police in Chiba Prefecture received a call at 6.25am informing them that a mother had killed her daughter.

“It appears the mother has killed her daughter,” said the caller.

When they arrived at the home where the pair lived, they found the daughter lying unconscious on the floor.

According to Mainichi Shimbun, the woman had been the primary caregiver for her daughter, who suffered from severe disabilities that left her bedridden.

Despite having previously sent her daughter to a care facility, the mother was deeply concerned about her daughter’s future when she could no longer provide care.

Mother says she was worried about daughter’s future

In questioning, the mother confessed to the crime, stating that her pessimism about her daughter’s future prompted the act.

She admitted to drowning her daughter in a tub of water out of fear that, without her, her daughter would face an uncertain and difficult life.

The mother also revealed to a nearby man what she had done, prompting him to immediately call the police.

Authorities are now investigating the case and considering the possibility of a murder-suicide attempt.

Also read: ‘Mental health has been absolutely destroyed’: Former MSW alleges bullying & burnout at NHG hospital



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @sxzBST on X.